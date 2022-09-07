Emergency Warning: CA Residents Urged to 'Turn Your Thermostat to 78' as Heat Wave Threatens Power Grid

California power officials issued an emergency warning Tuesday as demand for electricity reached an all-time high due to excessive heat gripping much of the state.



A brutal heat wave has been smothering the state for weeks, pushing it to the brink of blackouts.

The state capital of Sacramento tied a record with its 41st day of temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees.

"We seem to always just make it through," said Shaun Clifton, a general contractor. "We have our little tricks to keep cool. Everybody does."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) warned that the hot weather will get worse in the days ahead and is urging residents to conserve energy.

"Run your air conditioning earlier in the day when more power is available, and we encourage you to close your windows and blinds to keep your home cool as well," Newsom said. "Please turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees or higher and avoid to the extent possible using any large appliances."

The heat is also fueling deadly wildfires.

The Fairview fire in southern California has scorched 2,000 acres, killing two.

At least 1,500 households were recently forced to evacuate as fire raged over the hillsides. The blaze has destroyed everything in its path, including homes and cars.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, heavy rains brought flooding to some states.

On Interstate 95 in Rhode Island more than four inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. And in Providence a building collapsed from the storm. No one was injured.

Now the 2022 hurricane season is starting to pick up steam. Forecasters are tracking four storms in the Atlantic. Two are hurricanes, but so far none are predicted to make landfall.

It has been a quiet hurricane season so far. For the first time in 25 years, there were no named storms in the Atlantic in August. However, September is considered peak season and a tropical storm formed on the very first day of the month.