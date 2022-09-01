Ex-Porn Star Who ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ and Found Jesus Seeks Prayers, Help Amid Crushing Plight: ‘I Will Never Sell My Body For Money Again’

An ex-porn star who left the adult film industry a few years ago when she “hit rock bottom” is seeking help from fellow Christians to rebuild her life and overcome crushing debt.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

The actress, Melinda, explained her plight in a GoFundMe description, detailing how she left the porn industry and found Jesus. She is now a struggling single mom picking up the pieces of her life.

“[Four] years ago, I left the adult film industry when I had hit rock bottom, and Jesus came in and transformed my life around,” Melinda wrote. “During the time I had left, I ran into some financial struggles, and I had acquired $17,000 in credit card debt.”

She said she knows it would be easy to go back into pornography again — but refuses, standing steadfastly by her faith.

“I know that this is not God’s plan for me,” Melinda said. “I refuse to go back into adult films as an easy way to make money.”

She works full-time but lives paycheck-to-paycheck and makes just enough for her bills. Melinda is close to filing for bankruptcy but is seeking prayer and financial support to avoid such a move.

“I will never sell my body for money again,” she said. “I know that God has a plan and a purpose, even through difficult circumstances. He freed me from adult films when I saw no way out. He opened doors for me I never could have imagined.”

Another ex-porn star, Brittni De La Mora, an outspoken Christian who hosts the “Let’s Talk Purity” podcast and runs Love Always Ministries with husband Richard De La Mora, is coming alongside Melinda, encouraging people to donate and offer invocations on her behalf.

“[Four] years ago, I helped my friend Melinda transition out of the [porn] industry and find Jesus,” De La Mora wrote in a Facebook post. “As the body of Christ, perhaps we could help our sister.”

De La Mora told CBN’s Faithwire Sunday about the unique challenges people like Melinda face after leaving the adult film industry. Her own highly publicized story shows the difficulties one encounters when starting a new, porn-free life.

“I transitioned out of the porn industry 10 years ago, and it was a hard transition,” she said. “Like most performers, I spent money on material items and drugs, so when I left the business to follow Jesus, I had nothing.”

De La Mora continued, “I am so grateful for every offering and paid grocery bill from fellow believers, because I struggled to make ends meet for many years.”

The ministry leader recounted how Melinda now faces the same predicament. De La Mora also spoke about her instrumental role in helping Melinda leave the industry and find Jesus.

“I stood by her side and encouraged her to quit porn to follow Jesus, assuring her that He would provide for her,” she said. “Bankruptcy would make things difficult for her future.”

De La Mora hopes people will join her to support Melinda in her time of need.

“Jesus says, ‘Faith without works is dead.'”

Find out more on Melinda’s GoFundMe.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***