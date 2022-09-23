Focus on the Family Invites Your Kids to Join 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' on Oct. 6

Students across the nation are gearing up to share their faith, celebrate religious freedom, and impact their world with the Bible on Oct. 6 for "Bring Your Bible to School" day.

The annual event, sponsored by Focus on the Family, encourages young students to boldly live out their faith.

Last year, more than 500,000 students participated and were a part of shining God's light in their schools.

"It is crucial our students today understand the importance of God's Word as not only one of the most historically influential books of all time — but that it is the words of life that give us a window into the heart of our creator," Emerson Collins, spokesperson, and project manager of Bring Your Bible to School, said. "Perhaps now more than ever, the truth of scripture and the Gospel must be proclaimed."



Focus on the Family started the event in 2014 to let kids take the lead in sharing the Gospel with their peers.

It started with 8,000 students and has now exploded into a national movement.

"Bring Your Bible to School Day is a terrific opportunity for our nation's students to boldly and freely put feet to their faith," Jim Daly, president and CEO of Focus on the Family says. "In this day and age of shifting values and children desperate for hope and help, it comes at the perfect time, reminding all Americans of the principles of civility, free expression, and fair and open dialogue."

This year, students will have the chance to win prizes for participating.

Last year, hundreds of parents posted pictures of their kids with their Bibles on social media with the hashtag #BringYourBible.

Thanks to Dr. John Matthews and Rev. Nathan Morris of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst for speaking to our students during Elementary Chapel today! Many of our students also participated in National Bring Your Bible to School Day. pic.twitter.com/u2bhWjVLbY — Copiah Academy (@Copiah_Colonels) October 7, 2021

John Cooper, Skillet's lead frontman, took to Twitter promoting the event and explained to students the importance of knowing the truth in today's culture.

"We are living in a time where truth can be whatever you want it to be. It's my truth, it's your truth, or the truth is changing," he warned. "The Bible says the sum of [His] word is truth and that is good news because what it means is that you can actually live a life built on sure footing in the word of God because His truth never ever changes."

