'SUPERSPREADER:' Worship Leader Sean Feucht's Documentary Film Hits Theaters Sept. 29

Worship leader and author Sean Feucht made headlines for traveling the country with his "Let Us Worship" tour, bringing people together during the COVID lockdown.

Feucht has a new documentary about the worship movement's impact called "Superspreader" coming to theaters on September 29.

After a 2020 run for Congress in California didn't pan out, Sean Feucht chose what some might see as a higher calling by hitting the road for the "Let Us Worship" tour. It quickly caught on as thousands gathered in cities across America to praise the Lord. Since it coincided with the height of the COVID pandemic, it led to accusations of Sean being a "super-spreader" of the virus. That also led to the title for his new film.

We recently talked to Sean about the movie on CBN's "The Prayer Link," where we asked his reaction to people actually accusing him of killing people.

"Well, we know that that wasn't true because you know, there was no single COVID outbreak or COVID related to any of our events and that's kind of a spoiler because at the end we share that. But yeah, I felt like it was important to share, to let people see the journey that we were on, the people that were for us, the people that were against us, but yet in the midst of it, God was breaking out in every single city that we went to.

What does Sean want people to take away from the film?

"You know, I think courage. I think courage and boldness," he said. "I want people to feel like empowered to know that even when they face resistance and even actually sometimes the resistance is the very thing that proves that you're on your way to a breakthrough. I think a lot of times in America Christians are not really used to push back, we're not really used to resistance, but yet Jesus calls us into places where we're going to face resistance. And it's exactly what happened with us. You know, here we have this amazing harvest, this incredible sweeping of revival that we were experiencing, but yet we have ANTIFA attacking us, we have protestors...we have governors fighting us.

Sean says the documentary will be released in some 500 theaters beginning on September 29.

"And we're going to see this wave of revival that we experience across America is actually going to be in theaters. And wow, we're going to try to plan to have an evangelist be in every single theater that it's shown in. So that at the end of the film you can get people saved, healed, delivered. That's what we want to see happen."

Sean also recently released a new song called "Imago Dei," Latin for "Image of God," inspired by what he saw as apathy following the historic Supreme Court decision on Roe V Wade.

"I've been praying for the overturning of Roe V Wade since I was a teenager. I have this life band on, I've had this one on for 10 years. I had one on before this for 12, but I was so discouraged when it finally happened because the response of the church was so weak. I mean, it was pathetic. People were not celebrating here. I'm thinking we should have millions of Christians dancing around the streets of America. You know, God answered a 50 year prayer request. And I was really disheartened that people were almost ashamed to say anything. And I was about to get on Twitter and Facebook and just start raging on the state of the church. And the Lord spoke to me and he said, 'sing the song of life over a generation. Remind them that they are made in My image.' And, you know, songs will go to places that sermons and tweets will never go. They'll touch the human heart. And so the journey of me saying, okay, I'm going to take this frustration. And I'm just going to remind people that they're made in the image of God. And so that's kind of where the song came from."

Sean believes Roe had to go in order for real revival to break forth in America.

I think that [Roe] was a curse. It was child sacrifice. It's a death decree that was hanging over the nation. Only China and North Korea are worse, you know, on their abortion rules. I mean, that puts us in not very good company in America. And so we have that death decree, that's been hanging over the nation and to see that reverse in my lifetime. And of course now the battle goes to the states and we're starting to see these victories. But I think it's huge. I think it's massive breakthrough.

This Year's "Let Us Worship" tour finale will be held on the National Mall in Washington, DC on October 22. Sean says they will also announce a 50-state "Kingdom to the Capitol" initiative for 2023.