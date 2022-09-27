'The Hope That's Only Found in Jesus Christ': Hundreds Choose Christ as Franklin Graham Kicks Off US Outreach

Evangelist Franklin Graham's "God Loves You" Tour kicked off in Pennsylvania this weekend and more than 19,000 people attended to hear the good news of the Gospel.

"God loves you. If you don't remember anything else — remember God loves you," Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said.

The first leg of the six-state tour began in Allentown, PA on Saturday night with Graham sharing a message on salvation, along with musical performances by The Newsboys, Marcos Witt, and Dennis Agajanian.

More than 11,000 people attended the event at the Allentown Fairgrounds, according to The Morning Call.

"Despite a global pandemic, economic challenges, and a war overseas, we believe the future continues to be bright because of the hope that's only found in Jesus Christ," said Randy Landis, founder and senior pastor of Life Church in Allentown.

Graham said hundreds of people accepted Jesus as the Lord and Savior.

"I praise God for the hundreds who raised their hands tonight in response to the invitation to turn from their sins and accept Jesus Christ into their hearts. They've been forgiven—they have a fresh start," he wrote on Facebook.

The tour moved to York, PA the following day where close to 10,000 people listened to Graham's message on God's love.

"Jesus Christ came to this earth to save sinners—and we are all sinners. He took our sins to the cross—He died for our sins, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. He's alive! He will forgive you if you will come to Him in repentance and faith," he shared.

According to Penn Live Patriot News, more than 190 churches in York partnered with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to put on the community event.

"So many people today are hurting and need hope," Graham explained. "They need to know that God loves them and that they can find hope and peace by putting their faith and trust in His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. That's the Good News!"

"We thank God for all those who responded to the invitation to put their trust in His Son, Jesus Christ! Now they can be SURE about where they will spend eternity," he added.

The God Loves You tour is an outreach of BGEA, and a network of more than 725 churches and pastors across six cities in the U.S. are partnering with the organization.

The tour's next stop is Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday and Flint, Michigan on Thursday.

To stay up to date visit GodLoveYouTour.com.

