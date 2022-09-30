'There's Hope': Incredible Act of Compassion Leaves Disabled Veteran in Tears After He's Scammed Out of $4,650

A disabled veteran in Denver, Colorado, was recently left heartbroken after a landscaper reportedly walked off with $4,650 of his money and disappeared without doing any of the agreed-upon work.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

“I feel that I got ripped off. He took advantage of a disabled person,” John Frank told KDVR-TV earlier this month. “Obviously, I’m in a wheelchair. I can’t really do the yard.”

Frank said he wanted a landscaper to make the yard easier for him to manage by adding rocks, but the individual allegedly vanished and never responded after taking the money. The landscaper’s phone was disconnected, and emails reportedly went unreturned when Frank tried to get more information.

“I don’t think it’s right to take advantage of people like that,” Frank said.

But what started as heartbreak has ended up bringing him hope.

In fact, KDVR-TV declared, in a follow-up report, Frank was soon crying “tears of joy” after another landscaping company heard about his plight and immediately responded with an act of love.

Hector Alderete, owner of Neighborhood Lawn Care, contacted KDVR-TV just minutes after the initial segment aired earlier this month and committed to helping.

“[The story] came on, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re going to do something about it,'” Alderete told KDVR-TV. “It was more about his story, it just touched my heart, and I felt like doing it. It was nothing about the money.”

Alderete’s team volunteered to help Frank, delivering a $17,000 job at no cost to the veteran. This included removing tree stumps and placing 50 tons of rocks, among other yard needs. They even plan to return in the future to help him weed.

The act of compassion overjoyed Frank.

“I think it’s great…They were very professional,” Frank said through tears. “We need to hear the positive, make people know there’s hope, and that good things can happen.”

It was an uplifting ending to a truly tragic and unfortunate purported act.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***