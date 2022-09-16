U.S. News & World Report Ranks Regent University a 'Top National University' for Fourth Consecutive Year

Regent University received several national recognitions this week.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based university has once again been named a "Top Tier" institution by U.S. News & World Report on its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings.

The Best Colleges rankings evaluate colleges and universities on a total of 17 measures of academic quality—including student retention, student graduation rates, class sizes, faculty resources, and student-to-faculty ratio.

The publication assessed an all-time high of 1,500 U.S. bachelor's degree-granting institutions before placing Regent in the top 20% of those measured. Colleges ranked #1 – #317 were considered Top National Universities, and Regent was included in this group, among universities like Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Yale.

Regent University received similar recognition from U.S. News & World Report for 2019, 2020, and 2022.

"Receiving this national recognition for the fourth time affirms Regent's unwavering commitment to cultivating academic and spiritual excellence," said Dr. William L. Hathaway, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent. "We will continue to provide our students with a curriculum that fosters growth and development to enable our graduates to succeed."

U.S. News also recognized Regent as a college where students are likely to encounter undergraduates from different racial or ethnic groups. The publication formulated a diversity index identifying the proportion of minority students enrolled at an institution.

The Chronicle of Higher Education also recently named Regent University a 2022 "Great College to Work For" for the fourteenth time.

The results were based on The Modern Think Higher Education Insight Survey that uses workplace data and policies to measure employee satisfaction.

The school also earned top honors in 10 categories for the first time.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America's premier Christian university with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including, business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.

For more information, go to https://www.regent.edu/

