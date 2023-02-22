Anne Graham Lotz: This Could Be the 'Last Great Awakening' as Asbury Revival Fires Reach New Campuses

The wave of revival fire shows no signs of stopping as new reports come in from colleges and universities across the nation. Flames from the Asbury University Awakening in the small town of Wilmore, Kentucky have fully ignited into spontaneous worship, prayer, and repentance as the Holy Spirit continues to fill students' hearts and minds.

One of the latest locations is Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, where one student reported, it's the "closest thing I've ever seen to ACTS." That's the book of the Bible where followers of Jesus Christ are first baptized in the Holy Spirit.

Grant Bynum, a graduate student at Texas A&M, posted to social media about his experience at the student-led worship and prayer service and included several photos.

"Jesus is moving at Texas A&M! It's real! Met for 7 hours! STUDENT LED, no program! Closest thing I've ever seen to ACTS. Testimonies, worship, praying for healing, prayers for boldness to witness to the lost at TAMU. SUPPORT/PRAY for the Holy Spirit to lead and to continue this. Amen!" Bynum wrote.

Pastor D.R. Harrison at Voice of Hope Evangelistic Ministries also shared a photo on Facebook from the Awakening at Texas A&M.

"THIS IS AMAZING! REVIVAL IS NOW!!!!!" Harrison wrote. "This is Texas A&M University where students gathered last night to worship and cry out to God for #revival on their campus! GOD IS MOVING Y'ALL!!! Don't miss it!"

Paul Worchester, founding director of Christian Challenge and Campus Multiplication Network, tweeted that early signs of revival now cropping up at Eastern Kentucky University. He posted a photo of students worshipping together early Monday morning.

"Campus wide worship and prayer for revival at Eastern Kentucky University! At least 5 got saved tonight on night 1. Please pray God continues to pour out His Spirit on this campus and every campus," he wrote.

Campus wide worship and prayer for revival at Eastern Kentucky University! At least 5 got saved tonight on night 1 Please pray God continues to pour out His Spirit on this campus and every campus #RevivalGeneration #AsburyRevival #Revival pic.twitter.com/0XNnFdWj1s — Paul Worcester (@PaulWorcester) February 21, 2023

So far, CBN News has reported that the Asbury Awakening has already spread to ongoing outpourings at Lee University and Samford University, along with signs of God moving among students at Cedarville and Baylor Universities. Students at Regent University in Virginia Beach have also been gathering for several nights of unscripted prayer and worship, reporting a peaceful presence of the Lord.

As the revival spreads to more locations, Christian leaders are speaking about the timing and what it could mean for this point in history.

Jon Erwin, the director of the soon-to-be-released motion picture Jesus Revolution, admitted to The Christian Post, (CP) when he decided eight years ago to bring the story of what has been called, the greatest spiritual awakening in American history, he never dreamed that at the same time of his film's release, another such wave of revival would be moving at college campuses across the U.S.

Erwin explained he thinks there's "a divine hand on the timing of the film."

"For years, we've been working on this story. We almost got it made, and then COVID got it shut down," he told the CP. "I just think there's a divine hand on the timing of the film. And the reason we made it was … the thing that we've said for years is, if it happened then, it can happen now. If it happened once, it can happen again."

Erwin pointed out that a similar revival at Asbury University in 1970 also played a big part in the Jesus Movement in the 1970s.

He and his wife even made the trip to Asbury to personally experience the new revival. Erwin told the CP it was "unbelievable."

Author and evangelist Anne Graham Lotz raised the idea in a recent blog post that the Asbury revival could be a sign of Jesus' return.

Lotz, the daughter of the late Billy Graham, quoted the New Testament's James 5:7.

"Therefore, be patient…until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, waiting patiently for it until it receives the early and latter rain." – James 5:7

Lotz suggested this passage of scripture could help answer the question that many people, including the mainstream media who have covered the new revival, are asking – What was going on at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky?

She also included a text from her husband's nephew, Dr. John-Paul Lotz. He was recently sent to Asbury by Regent University to observe the event.

Lotz shared a text she received from John-Paul describing what he saw.

"There was no leader, no rival, no envy, no pride, all humility, meekness, gentle hearts, stumbling sinners, tender students serving thousands of curious visitors in their love for mercy without knowing they are doing so! It is legit," he wrote. "GenZ write-offs are graciously allowing us to peek in on this surprising work of God as they serve us like priests, unconsciously dragging us into the presence of the Lord through young, redeemed, romantic hearts for God. Christ is being honored, God is being glorified, the Spirit is at liberty."

"The real awkward cringe-worthy gawkers are the over forty's like myself who can't put down their phones. The Z's left theirs at home..." John-Paul added.

"Could what John-Paul observed be the beginning of the 'latter rain'?" Lotz asked. "An outpouring of God's Spirit in one last great awakening before Jesus returns? Lord God, let it be so…for the glory of Your great name, for the salvation of our nation, for the revival of Your people."

Another remarkable note about the timing of this outpouring of the Holy Spirit – it coincides with the national Collegiate Day of Prayer which had been scheduled for a year to occur this Thursday, Feb. 23.

