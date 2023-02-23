Awakening Reaches TN Middle School and 3 New Colleges in PA, MO, KY - 27 Give Lives to Christ on 1 Campus

The revival fires from the Asbury University Awakening continue to spread to college campuses across the country. According to several reports, the Holy Spirit outpouring has reached two more colleges in Pennsylvania and Missouri as well as a middle school in Tennessee.

Author and evangelist Rick Curry posted to social media on Wednesday with the news of a revival starting on the campus of the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, PA.

"GREAT NEWS! Valley Forge College in Pennsylvania is still in Chapel service since 11AM AND school has cancelled classes for TOMORROW! 'There is a move of God coming no building can contain and no ministry will control!' Report from trusted friend!"

Founded in 1939, the University of Valley Forge is a private Christian university and is part of an international network of Assemblies of God colleges and universities.

Dr. Michael Yeager of Jesus is Lord Ministries shared a photo and a short video on YouTube about the early stages of revival underway at the school.

Yeager, who administers the Facebook group Smith Wigglesworth, shared a message, an image, and a short video from YouTube, with the headline "REVIVAL HITTING VALLEY FORGE COLLEGE."

"Carrie Brooks: There is a beautiful move of the Holy Spirit happening at UVF - University of Valley Forge right now… Jesus is at work in the hearts and lives of those waiting in His Presence. Thankful for His grace & kindness, 'Better is one day in your house than a thousand elsewhere'," Yeager shared.

There are also reports of the Holy Spirit moving at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri.

Shane Pruitt, the national Next Gen director for the North American Mission Board (NAMB), tweeted a photo of students worshipping together on Wednesday night.

"Full house at @HLGuniversity on a Wednesday night," Pruitt wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Pruitt reported 8 students responded to the gospel for salvation. Pruitt delivered the gospel message at a service in the school's chapel earlier Wednesday morning.

"Many of the faculty, staff, and students stayed after chapel to continue praying together!" he reported.

Then later Wednesday night, many more people at the university responded to the gospel.

"19 more people got saved at Hannibal LaGrange University tonight!!!" Pruitt tweeted.

Meanwhile, spontaneous worship and prayer have reportedly begun at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The Christian Post (CP) reports the prayer and worship gathering on the campus hasn't stopped since it started on Monday.

Cumberlands Campus Minister Jacob Ratliff told the outlet that while he "would hesitate to call it a revival at this point," he nevertheless said he was "seeing significant evidence of the Lord's work at UC."

"We have been encouraged by our students' desires to see Christ exalted. They have organized two worship gatherings that have been impactful for our campus and local community," Ratliff said.

Ratliff told the CP the movement on the UC campus can be traced directly back to Asbury University located just 101 miles to the northwest.

"Students present at Asbury on Thursday night received intentional prayer from Asbury faculty and students which encouraged them to come back and organize the worship night on Monday," he explained.

Since the Monday evening service that saw around 4,000 students and other community members in attendance, there have been several informal prayers meetings as well as worship gatherings on the UC campus, according to the CP.

But it seems this Awakening is not just limiting itself to college campuses. Grace Christian Academy, a middle school in Knoxville, Tennessee reported the results of the school's annual Discipleship Days in a recent Facebook post.

"WHAT A WEEK! The Holy Spirit has filled rooms and lives on campus this week as we welcomed alumni back on campus to lead #discipleshipdays. Incredible messages, intense worship, and nearly 30 lives eternally changed! Please join us in prayer that the spirit will continue to move in the lives of our students in the weeks and months to come. We thank the Master, we thank the Savior, we thank God!" the school wrote.

On Friday, the academy, a ministry of the Grace Baptist Church, also experienced an unplanned worship service on its campus. Several students led prayer, and shared testimonies and professions of faith, according to the CP.