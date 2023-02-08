Church Youth Director Who Died in Car Crash Taught on Heaven Just Hours Before 'Unthinkable Tragedy'

A seminary student tragically killed in a car accident had preached just hours before her death about the Bible’s promises of heaven, according to her pastor.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

Pastor Mike Parrett of First Baptist Church North Kansas City in Missouri delivered a sermon Sunday, discussing 30-year-old Youth Director Caylee Dugger’s tragic death.

Parrett explained how Dugger had delivered a powerful message about Revelation 7:9-17 to her Women Missionary Union Thursday, just hours before a car crash claimed her life, The Christian Post reported.

“Dugger certainly knew the Lord Jesus Christ and had hope,” the preacher said. “On Thursday morning, it was her last time to teach here.”

He then read Revelation 7:9-17, sharing the biblical words Dugger conveyed during that final meeting. The themes within this portion of Scripture address the worship of the Lord and God’s protection in heaven. Verse 17 brings home the timeless and incredible message:

For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; He will lead them to springs of living water. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.

After sharing these verses, Parrett spoke about Dugger’s eternal hope.

“Caylee is at the throne of the Lord,” he said. “And He is there with her and she with Him, and she is worshiping Him, and He is loving her.”

Watch these comments at the 10:30-mark:

The church also shared a past video of Dugger performing a song she wrote called “Hands.”

As the song was introduced, a church leader encouraged parishioners to listen as Dugger “minister[ed] to [them] from heaven.”

Dugger, who was slated to graduate in the spring with a master of theological studies in missions degree from Midwestern Seminary, offered profound words before her performance that many friends and loved ones can certainly lean on during this difficult time (song is performed at the 4-minute mark above).

“In the midst of hard times, we can trust that, if we are in God’s hands, we are safe and secure, and our suffering is never for nothing,” she said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said last week that Dugger died on the scene of a three-car pileup. Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe for Dugger’s family has raised nearly $21,000.

“Our family experienced an unthinkable tragedy when our sister, Caylee, was killed in a car accident in Oklahoma while traveling from Kansas City to Texas on Thursday,” a GoFundMe description reads. “Her unexpected passing leaves a hole in our hearts, as well as many unforeseen expenses.”

Find out more here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***