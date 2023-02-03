'God Is With Me': 3,000 lb. Boulder Bursts Through Woman's Living Room, Missing Her by Mere Seconds

A woman in Hawaii was just seconds away from a potentially fatal incident after a five-foot boulder burst into her home and narrowly missed her.

“God is with me,” Caroline Sasaki said after Sunday’s shocking incident.

A home video camera captured the horrific moment.

In the clip, viewers can see Sasaki walking through the living room of her new home when the boulder came barreling through the house and into a wall, sending debris everywhere, WLS-TV reported.

Sasaki was, by chance, walking toward the very direction where the boulder hit. She was mere seconds away from serious injury or loss of life, yet none of the four people inside the house were harmed.

Watch the unbelievable moment unfold:

“Basically, I’m in shock. I refuse to look at the video,” she said. “Everyone is telling me I’m lucky.”

Sasaki told Hawaii News she heard a loud noise but had no idea what was unfolding during the ordeal.

“I heard the loud boom and, apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me,” she said. “I didn’t see it.”

Sasaki showed the outlet some of the resulting damage, with the boulder taking out sliding glass doors and hitting the family’s car outside the home.

The cause of the boulder’s entrance into the home hasn’t been determined but is under investigation.

The boulder, estimated to be around 3,000 lbs, was removed Tuesday by a construction company.

Thank God the family is safe, but be sure to pray for them as they deal with the massive cleanup that will follow.

