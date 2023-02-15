CBN News Visits Asbury Awakening: 'If God Wants It to Happen, It's Going to Happen'

WILMORE, Kentucky - It's been a week since a regular Wednesday chapel at Asbury University in Kentucky turned into something far more: a revival. God has been moving among the students and faculty in a powerful way.

CBN News visited the revival here at Asbury during its sixth night as hundreds of people have come from near and far to enjoy the presence of God. Even at midnight, the auditorium was still packed with more people coming in.

Asbury University President Dr. Kevin Brown told us, "The last two evenings, we estimated well over 3,000 people that are here at the different locations to worship the Lord. There's no playbook for this. We're still trying to create some space for what's happening here and so that's a delicate balance and we're trying to manage it as thoughtfully and faithfully as we can and steward what's happening on campus."

Breanna Preuett, a 19-year-old Asbury student, said, "I was definitely skeptical at first because growing up with my church we never had anything like this, and so I wasn't used to the idea of revival. But the longer it's gone on I realize that if God wants it to happen it's going to happen."

Another Asbury student told us he prays this revival will spread to churches and pastors and generate a fresh passion for God.

Christian Alexander, 21, said, "My prayer is that this will encourage churches, encourage pastors and encourage just believers and just stir up a hunger for the Lord because again it's not about Asbury it's about Jesus."

The fire that began here at Asbury is reportedly spreading as students from nearly two dozen college campuses have come to take part in the revival services. And what God started here a week ago is showing no signs of stopping.

