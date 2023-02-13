Revival Underway at Asbury University in Kentucky: 'The Holy Spirit Was Tangible in the Room'

A revival is taking place on the campus of Asbury University in Kentucky.

The Asbury Collegian reports that during a call of confession last Wednesday, Feb. 8, at least 100 people fell to their knees and bowed at the altar.



(Photo: Sheldon Livesay/Asbury University)

Since then, people have been giving testimonies, reading scripture, and praying in the ongoing revival. The paper says students, professors, and local church leaders have taken part.

Alexanda Presta, the editor of the student-run website The Asbury Collegian, wrote in an article published on Feb. 8, "As a senior, I have never witnessed anything like this."

Presta described the scene for her readers inside the university's Hughes Auditorium.

"Peers, professors, local church leaders and seminary students surround me— all of them praying, worshipping, and praising God together. Voices are ringing out. People are bowing at the altar, arms stretched wide," she wrote. "A pair of friends cling to each other in a hug, one with tears in her eyes. A diverse group of individuals crowd the piano and flawlessly switch from song to song. Some even sit like me, with laptops open. No one wants to leave."



(Photo: Sheldon Livesay/Asbury University)

"The Holy Spirit was tangible in the room," Anneli White a student at the University of Kentucky and a member at Immanuel Baptist Church told Kentucky Today. "Chains were broken, confession happened, and God was praised as holy, holy, holy."

Some are saying it's reminiscent of the famous revival that took place at Asbury in 1970, partly because both events are tied to turbulent times in American history.

THE FIRE IS SPREADING. Reports say students from more than 21 colleges have now arrived at Asbury University in Kentucky for revival services. Just imagine what will happen if this spreads nationwide. pic.twitter.com/CNI81puhYT — Lee Grady (@LeeGrady) February 12, 2023

Asbury University is a private Christian university in Wilmore, Kentucky with roots in the Wesleyan-Holiness movement.

#asburyrevival As of midnight last night the revival was continuing. May the manifest PRESENCE of Jesus visit churches TODAY in divine power just like He has in Hughes auditorium as Asbury. (Leave a comment w/ the name of your church and I will pray) pic.twitter.com/eqa4ruFKXD — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) February 12, 2023

DEVELOPING... CBN News plans to bring you more on this revival in the days ahead.

