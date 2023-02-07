Satanist Group Offers Online Clinic to Help Women with Satanic 'Abortion Ritual'

The Satanic Temple (TST) has started an online fundraising effort for its online "telehealth clinic" to provide free "religious" abortion services through the mail to its members in New Mexico.

The group's health division known as TST Health will also provide free resources, when available, to others outside of New Mexico. Travel assistance will also be supplied when possible, according to the group's website.

"Patients pay a pharmacy for the medication, but medical and religious services are free," the website states.

Abortion is legal in the state of New Mexico at all stages of pregnancy, except in the city of Hobbs, where a local ordinance was passed in November 2022 to prevent abortion clinics from operating. The number of abortion clinics in New Mexico has declined over the years.

Statewide, just three of New Mexico's 33 counties have clinics that provide abortions: Bernalillo, Santa Fe, and Doña Ana counties, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

The TST explains its new telehealth clinic will provide the abortion drugs "through the mail for members and for those who wish to perform TST's Abortion Ritual."

"The Satanic Temple, on behalf of its members, objects to government interference with abortion access and contests that laws that impede our faith in bodily autonomy and our ability to perform our Religious Abortion Ritual violate the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act," the TST said in a statement on its website.

Name of Online Abortion Clinic Direct Swipe at Supreme Court Justice Alito

The TST named their online telehealth page, "The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic," in an apparent swipe at Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

As CBN News reported last May, Alito's 98-page draft opinion from Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked to the public before it was supposed to be. Then in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide for nearly 50 years.

With the high court's ruling, the abortion issue shifted to the state legislatures to decide.

TST: Abortion a 'Spiritual Experience'

Headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, TST describes its Satanic abortion ritual as a "spiritual experience designed to instill confidence and self-worth in accordance to TST's religious beliefs."

The organization contends those who practice the Satanic abortion ritual are exempt from being subjected to waiting periods, mandatory counseling, forced viewing of sonograms, and reading materials as required in many states.

TST claims that its "abortion ritual" as practiced by its members is exempt from existing abortion regulations on the basis of religious liberty. They have pointed to the 2014 Supreme Court ruling that Hobby Lobby as a business had the right not to cover birth control, including abortifacient drugs, as a part of its health care program for its employees, because of its religious beliefs that viewed such a practice as immoral.

TST says all abortions by its members are religious acts of Satanism and are protected under the ruling. Founded in 2012, TST claims to have more than 300,000 members worldwide.