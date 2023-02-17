Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
USNews
CBNNews.com

Texas Medical Abortion Case: Pastor Says Chemical Abortion Method Harms Women

02-17-2023
CBN News
6320721000112
CBNNEWSWATCH021623CC_HD1080_1140.832_1480
abortionpills_hdv.jpg
6320721000112

Abortion rights activists and pro-life advocates are squaring off in Texas in a high-profile battle over abortion.

Some pro-life doctors filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration exceeded its authority when it approved mifepristone, a drug used in chemically-induced abortions.

The doctors contend their patients are experiencing medical complications from the so-called abortion pill.

Democrats say women would suffer if the pill is pulled from use in the United States.

But on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Pastor James Harden contends the chemical abortion method should be banned because it harms women.

Watch The Global Lane, Thursday nights at 8:30 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel.  You can also watch the show on the CBN News YouTube Channel or the CBN News App

***Please sign up for CBN News Daily Updates and Breaking News Alerts to get daily news from The Christian Perspective.***

Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.

Abortion

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories