Texas Medical Abortion Case: Pastor Says Chemical Abortion Method Harms Women

Abortion rights activists and pro-life advocates are squaring off in Texas in a high-profile battle over abortion.
Some pro-life doctors filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration exceeded its authority when it approved mifepristone, a drug used in chemically-induced abortions.
The doctors contend their patients are experiencing medical complications from the so-called abortion pill.
Democrats say women would suffer if the pill is pulled from use in the United States.
But on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Pastor James Harden contends the chemical abortion method should be banned because it harms women.
Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.
