'The Spirit of God Is Moving': Revival at Second College Passes 70 Hours of 'Salvation, Deliverance, Healing'

As the historic revival at Asbury University stretches into its eighth day, a Tennessee pastor said the Holy Spirit has also been moving in a big way on another college campus.

Rob Fultz, the campus pastor at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, said revival started breaking out at his school Monday morning, with around eight students starting a prayer that ignited a movement — and it hasn’t slowed down.

Local news reports indicate the Lee revival has now gone well past the 70-hour mark. Lee University student Kaylee Joyner told WDEF on Wednesday, "Some of my friends have been talking about how hungry people are for the Lord. And I think when you walk in you can feel that."

“They were actually talking about the Asbury revival,” Fultz said of the Lee students who originated the movement on the Tennessee campus. “And one of the students asked the professor, ‘Why not here? And why not now? Can we go to the chapel right now and pray for revival on our campus?'”

The group did just that — and the results were incredible. “It’s been rolling since nine o’clock [Monday] morning. And the spirit of God is moving,” Fultz said. “We’ve seen salvation, deliverance, healing over the last 24 hours.”

He continued, “It’s just been a phenomenal, humbling, incredibly delicate move of God.”

Fultz said he was on campus until 4 a.m. Tuesday, worshipping with the students until other leaders came to relieve him. Outside churches and faculty have also participated, with some donating hundreds of water bottles and snacks for the students who are participating.

The preacher, in his fifth year as a campus minister at Lee, said he hasn’t seen anything like this during his time there. However, he noted a revival broke out on campus in the 1970s, just weeks after Asbury also experienced one of its most famous revivals.

Once again, spiritual activity at Asbury seems to be sparking a chain reaction on other campuses. But Fultz isn’t surprised, as he believes the next big cultural revival will come through the current generation.

“This is something that God really impressed on my heart for this generation: The greatest revival in human history will come in this generation,” he said. “It may not look like anything that we’ve ever seen before, but it will happen.”

1:30 am, salvation, deliverance and healing are here! Isaiah 40 - a voice calling in the wilderness, prepare the way of the Lord! pic.twitter.com/IJ5fku0KMX — Rob Fultz, Ed.D (@therobfultz) February 14, 2023

He believes the events unfolding at Asbury and Lee result from young people having “a pure hunger for a true encounter with Jesus.” Considering the struggles in contemporary culture, Fultz believes young people are looking for something more genuine and dynamic.

“But this generation, I think … the weight that they’re carrying is demanding something way more authentic, something way more real,” he said. “And I really believe it’s that hunger for holiness — that hunger for a true encounter with a divine God is really what’s driving their hearts and their passion to really just keep pursuing Him.”

Worship from Lee University, their meeting has been going on for over 15 hours now. #leerrevival -Heartfelt hunger for the Lord

-Passionate unashamed worship "Brokenness always precedes Blessedness " - Malachi O'brien @malachiobrien #revivalasbury pic.twitter.com/ugcgqiujc8 — Greg Gordon (@gregjgordon) February 15, 2023

Fultz said he’s not sure what will happen next but that the spirit of revival is also hitting other college campuses outside of Asbury and Lee.

“I don’t think these are isolated moments at all, because I do believe that this generation is going to see it,” he said. “I believe they’re gonna see Jesus move in undeniable, unbelievable ways.”

