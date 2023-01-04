2,500 Flood Public Library for Kirk Cameron Story Hour: 'This Is Only the Beginning'

Actor Kirk Cameron is thanking the faith community for showing up and supporting his recent story time hour after several libraries across the country reportedly declined or ignored his request to read his new children's book, "As You Grow."

"Thank you to my brothers and sisters in the Family of Faith and all who showed up in Indy and Scarsdale, NY to celebrate faith, hope, and love and protect the hearts and minds of our children," Cameron wrote on Facebook Monday. "Stay tuned, this is only the beginning!"

As CBN's Faithwire reported, more than 50 different libraries refused a request by Cameron to publicly read his new book, "As You Grow." Some facilities ignored the request. Others, like the Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, said they would "pass" on the opportunity.

"We are a very queer-friendly library," a staffer reportedly said. "Our messaging does not align."

The Lifemark producer pushed back at the libraries, but only two reversed course allowing him to book a room at their facility.

On December 29, Cameron read and led a discussion about his book to a crowd of 2,500 people at the Indianapolis Public Library – the largest crowd the library has seen in 137 years, according to Cameron's publisher, Brave Books.

A few days later, he read to a large crowd at a Scarsdale Public Library in New York.

"As You Grow" is about "biblical wisdom" and teaching children how to "grow the fruit of the Spirit, which is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control."

"You would think that public libraries would be thrilled for a book that would teach these virtues to children," Cameron told CBN's Faithwire in December.

Although many libraries rejected Cameron and his book, Brave Books shared videos on social media showing overflowing crowds awaiting to hear the uplifting content.



This is a message to every library in the United States: In 137 years of the Indianapolis Public Library's history, NEVER ONCE have they had over 2,500 people show up to a single event. UNTIL TODAY. pic.twitter.com/sFI9Gv4Q5g — BRAVE Story Hour (@BraveBooksUS) December 29, 2022

"This is an incredible showcase of what patriots, Christians and the 'silent' majority can accomplish! Where should we go next for a story hour?" the publisher asked on Twitter.

THANK YOU SCARSDALE, NEW YORK FOLKS! Instead of 1 story hour, we had to do 2! (The Library refused to allow us to do a 3rd...) This is an incredible showcase of what patriots, Christians and the "silent" majority can accomplish! Where should we go next for a story hour? pic.twitter.com/WN26F8pc6f — BRAVE Story Hour (@BraveBooksUS) December 30, 2022

Both the Indianapolis Public Library and Scarsdale Public Library have publicized drag queen story hour, but Scarsdale explicitly stated that the reading of As You Grow "is not a library-sponsored program, but rather a meeting room rental, that cannot be rejected based upon political or religious content under the First Amendment," The Post Millennial reports.

Cameron told Fox he is simply trying to awaken "the sleeping giant of the family of faith."

"I hope that this victory acts as a source of courage for Christians and conservatives across the country to be brave and not back down, making sure that we are the salt of the earth and the light of the darkness," Cameron said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***