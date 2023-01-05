50th Annual March for Life Aims for New Destination in First Post-Roe March - the Capitol

WASHINGTON – The 50th annual March for Life will happen on January 20th in Washington, D.C. For decades, thousands marched to the Supreme Court, calling for the end of Roe v. Wade. However, this year is different following the court's decision to overturn the federal law legalizing abortion.

More than six months after the ruling, pro-life groups say the fight's not over.

"The March for Life began as a reaction to Roe v. Wade," Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life told CBN News.

In its run, the march has become the world's largest, longest-running human rights demonstration.

"I believe that people marching over the years played a large role in the ultimate overturn of Roe," said Mancini. "I've heard from Supreme Court clerks that being in the court on that day, the March for Life day, every year was a very powerful experience."

Now, the group's focus has shifted to lawmakers. This year, instead of the Supreme Court, they'll march to the U.S. Capitol.

Among the thousands of marchers will be members of Students for Life.

"The pro-life generation will be out in full force this year," Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins told CBN News. "They'll be holding the black and white 'We Are the Post Roe Generation' signs as we pass them out. We'll be giving out I know at least 15,000 signs."

While it's a time of celebration after a hard-fought battle for the pro-life community, Mancini says there's still a lot of work ahead.

"A number of years ago we began a state march initiative as well, so no less than a week and a half (after the D.C. March), we'll be in Virginia at the state capitol marching for life there at the fifth annual march, and we plan to double the number of state marches this year to be in ten states.

Mancini says their goal is to be in all 50 states within five to seven years.

Speakers at this year's March in Washington include football hall-of-Famer Tony Dungy and Jonathan Roumie who plays Jesus in "The Chosen," among others.

