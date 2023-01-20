'Babies Go to Congress': Mothers & Kids Share Their Message Pregnancy Centers 'Save Moms and Babies Lives'

Three mothers, three kids, and a powerful pro-life plea took place on Capitol Hill Thursday.

A group of women met with lawmakers as part of Heartbeat International's "Babies Go to Congress Campaign".

Their message: pregnancy centers are great for America.



Three moms. Three children. Three states. One goal for today... to share the news to lawmakers that pregnancy centers are GREAT for America! pic.twitter.com/oXq6xmBlTe — Heartbeat Int'l (@HeartbeatIntl) January 19, 2023

These moms and babies are living proof of the good pro-life resource centers can be.

Each mother told a different story about how their life - and their baby's - was saved.

At the age of 30, Evalynn found herself pregnant out of wedlock again.

"I was already a single mother of a 3-year-old and I was attempting to finish my Bachelor's degree. I had no idea how I was going to support myself, and two children, and finish college," she explained.

Evalynn was not sure if she was going to choose to have an abortion or keep her baby. She went to an Ohio pregnancy center for an ultrasound.

"In this age, the world tells women that to be happy and to have a successful life we must abort our unborn babies," she explained. "That is the furthest thing from the truth! I have never lived a life that is so fulfilled physically, mentally, and spiritually. God used this baby's life to save mine and I am forever grateful!"

Danielle also attended the meeting. At 20 years old, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Lei'Lani.

"I knew that I was carrying life - that it wasn't just me anymore," Danielle said, "but I had no money, and my family refused to support me."

She found the Paul Stefan Foundation, a local maternity home.

"I was 20 years old. I was a kid. And the amount of support and love that was poured into me directly from staff but also all these community agencies and resources saved me. So, pro-life for me isn't just about a fetus or an embryo, it was about me," Danielle told TownHall.

Kylie reached out to Real Options when she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter Zoe.

The financial strain of raising five children on her own was just too much.

She told Heartbeat International that Real Options was there for her when she needed the most.

"I know I have my family at Real Options and they are only one call away…If I didn't come to Real Options, I would not have chosen life for my daughter. For that, we are forever grateful!"

Since the campaign's first trip in 2009, the group has sent more than 180 moms and babies to Capitol Hill visiting nearly 400 congressional offices.

Evalynn & Hezekiah got to meet with Rep. Warren Davidson’s office to tell her story & express the importance of pregnancy help centers & the services they provide to expecting mothers. Thank you, Rep. @WarrenDavidson, for supporting the vital work of the pregnancy help movement! pic.twitter.com/3VzIwAuo3t — Heartbeat Int'l (@HeartbeatIntl) January 19, 2023

"It's just an honor to be able to share about my life and my daughter's life and how living in a maternity home and accessing pregnancy resources saved my life and saved her life," Danielle explained.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***