Biden Admin Explores Idea of Banning Gas Stoves, and the Twitterverse Erupts

A possible ban on new gas stoves by a federal agency has faced quite a backlash this week.

Multiple reports indicated the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is considering banning gas stoves because of concerns over how they could affect children's health. But now the CPSC says it's not.

The administration does say studies show that chemicals get into homes through stoves, and medical research reportedly indicates almost 13 percent of children's asthma cases might be tied to gas stoves.

"These are oxides of nitrogen or NOx that get released into our homes when we use gas to cook," said Dr. Aaron Bernstein with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "And those and NOx are well known to contribute to asthma."

"Nitrogen dioxide is a concern because we know that it does have adverse effects," explained Ashita Kapoor, associate director of Product Safety at Consumer Reports, citing similar concerns.

Experts say for those concerned about health issues, there are steps they can take right now, like simply providing a little bit of ventilation.

"The first best actionable thing we can do and that is, to make sure that we use hoods," Dr. Bernstein said. "We use ventilation. If we don't have those installed, we can at least try and open a window."

The American Gas Association also entered the fray, pushing back against the administration in a statement, saying: "A December 2022 report in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health linking natural gas cooking with asthma is not substantiated by sound science."

Calling the discussion to remove a consumer energy choice "reckless," the association told the administration they "should rely on real data and science, not unsubstantiated claims."

"Attempts to generate consumer fears with baseless allegations to justify the banning of natural gas is a misguided agenda that will not improve the environment or the health of consumers and would saddle vulnerable populations with significant costs," the AGA said.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also took issue with the proposed ban, tweeting that he believes it's all part of the left's agenda to eliminate fossil fuels. "There's little evidence that gas stoves are unsafe, but the goal is to make all buildings run on electricity for everything," he said.

Fitton attached an op-ed written by The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board that was published Tuesday titled Biden is Coming for Your Gas Stove.

The uproar from consumers and the media finally drew a response from CPSC commission Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric.

On Wednesday, he tweeted a statement, writing: "I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so. Read my full statement":

I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/bYS1GLEpXP — Alex Hoehn-Saric (@HoehnSaricCPSC) January 11, 2023

Social media users had a bit of fun after U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) mocked U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) after he tweeted, "I'll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!"

"Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance?" Ocasio-Cortez taunted.

Conservative activists, politicians, and actors then went after the New York congresswoman. "How many {gas stoves} do you have?" actor Matthew Marsden quipped.

Ocasio-Cortez then continued to argue the proposal to ban gas stoves was perfectly acceptable.

"The way we are handling it in NYC isn't to force people to switch what they already have. Folks can keep their appliances, and new buildings in NYC will have gas-free stoves. As for federally, any proposal from the CPSC would go through a quite lengthy review and input process," she wrote.

Actor Nicholas Tutora wrote, "Dems will be banning the wheel next."

"Is this an attack on @GordonRamsey," Republican Congressional candidate Max Avery joked.

Several users posted a photo of first lady Jill Biden using a gas stove to cook spinach.

On a more serious note, Virginia state Delegate Nick Freitas asked the congresswoman, "Did you know that it's a lot harder for the government to arbitrarily cut off your access to power if you're using gas as opposed to electric? Or is that really the point?"

CourtneyLynne, a Huffington Post travel contributor wrote, "Wait! So you mean this whole gas stove ban thing wasn't a half troll & y'all are actually serious?" She included the emoji of a clown.

If a gas stove ban ever does happen, it would reportedly only apply to new gas stoves, not ones currently in use.

