Biden Lawyers Say Top Secret Documents Were 'Inadvertently Misplaced'

First, a former U.S. president, and now the current president. Attorney General Merrick Garland says he's naming another special counsel to investigate classified documents taken to unsecured locations.

After revealing that officials discovered additional classified papers, this time next to the corvette in President Biden's Delaware home, Garland announced he is expanding the DOJ investigation.

"I concluded that under the special counsel regulations, it was in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," he explained.

The appointed special counsel is former U.S. District Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur, who was appointed to that position by former President Trump.

Garland said he made the decision after John Lausch, the federal prosecutor initially tasked with investigating the Biden documents, determined a special counsel was warranted.



Biden's attorneys say they first discovered 10 classified documents last November 2nd at the private office Biden used in Penn Biden Center after he served as vice president. Some were labeled top secret, but the lawyers said Biden had "inadvertently misplaced" the documents.

The lawyers informed the National Archives, which contacted the Department of Justice.

Then, Biden's lawyer's notified the D.O.J. on Wednesday they'd discovered one more classified document in the president's Wilmington, Delaware home, along with others in his garage.

The president was asked what he thought when he put classified material next to his corvette.

"My Corvette is in a locked garage," he insisted. "So it's not like you're sitting out in the street... People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we're cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department's review. "

Last September, during an interview with 60 Minutes, President Biden was asked what he thought about the classified documents kept by Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"How anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? It's just totally irresponsible," President Biden said.

Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, complained of a double standard.

"Here's an individual that sat on 60 Minutes that was so concerned about President Trump's documents locked in behind. And now we find it just as a vice president, keeping it for years out in the open in different locations," McCarthy insisted.

Republicans say they're launching an investigation of their own, and many want to know why the classified documents, which were discovered before the midterm elections, were not revealed until two months later, after the elections.

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor is expected to convene a grand jury to question Biden lawyers and his former vice presidential staff members.

And President Biden himself may also be required to testify.

