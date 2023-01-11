Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital After a Prayer-Fueled 'Remarkable Recovery'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned home to continue his recovery after his collapse on the football field captured the attention of the nation last week, fueling a nationwide prayer movement. He was released from a hospital in Buffalo, NY on Wednesday.

Hamlin spent two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills issued a news release that quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.”

Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during the Bills' NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

Hamlin's stunning collapse on the field led to a nationwide outpouring of prayers for his survival and recovery. Now doctors say the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area has experienced “a remarkable recovery.”

Immediately after his collapse, prayer became the focal point as whole teams bowed to pray together, and an ESPN analyst even paused on Live TV to pray aloud for Hamlin.

Since then, throughout his life-threatening crisis, prayers have been the hallmark of support. Fans have chronicled his journey toward healing, crediting God for ongoing answers to prayer.

Everyone from lawmakers to sports journalists has pointed to the power of prayer in the aftermath.

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney tweeted, "Our prayers have been answered and we are so grateful for the good news about Damar Hamlin."

Our prayers have been answered and we are so grateful for the good news about Damar Hamlin. #NY24 and all of #BillsMafia will continue praying for Damar’s full recovery. pic.twitter.com/HpttmG46Sy — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) January 6, 2023

ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts tweeted, "Prayers have been answered for the family of Damar Hamlin."

Prayers have been answered for the family of Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills football star was just released from the hospital, a full week after collapsing on the field during a game. pic.twitter.com/38fYieplAv — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) January 9, 2023

After he became conscious, Hamlin was able to communicate with the world from his hospital bed, saying God was using his ordeal to speak to the world:

While Hamlin's health has improved dramatically, he'll still need to go through rehab and recovery, so keep the prayers coming.

