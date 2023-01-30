'Proof That God Is Faithful': Premature Baby Raises Hand as Father Sings Worship Song

A video of a Texas father singing a worship song to his premature son — who had a very low chance of survival — is going viral on social media.

The dad, Daniel Johnson, posted the touching clip online with the caption, “Proof that God is faithful.”

“Born 4 months early and given a 21% chance of survival,” Johnson wrote of his son, Remington Hayze Johnson. “Today, we are 2 1/2 months old, giving God all the praise He deserves.”

The father was singing “Hallelujah Here Below” by Elevation Worship. Little Remington responded to his dad’s singing by raising his hand about 35 seconds into him singing the worship song.

Johnson’s video, originally posted to TikTok, has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and liked by more than 235,200 times, according to Fox News.

People on social media were quick to offer thoughtful responses to the video.

“The baby’s mind will never remember it, but his heart won’t forget,” wrote one Twitter user. “That’s a great father there.”

Another added, “That’s God! Right there!”

A TikTok user commented, “One of the most beautiful NICU baby videos I’ve ever seen. I was in awe and about to cry, too!”

“Absolutely precious moment b/n a man, his baby, and our Heavenly Father,” wrote another.

Speaking to Storyful, Remington’s mother, Emily, said NICU doctors told them their son’s survival was not at all likely. Their little boy “amazed doctors with his strength,” she said.

He is expected to go home soon.

“Any patient born less than 35 weeks gestation should stay in a neonatal intensive care unit until baby can maintain its own temperature, does not require oxygen assistance, can eat by mouth, and is gaining weight,” Tara Lyngaas, a nurse manager in the NICU of Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center, told Fox News.

Most premature babies, she said, are ultimately released on or around their original due dates.

