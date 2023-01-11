'This Is What It Looks Like to Burn for Jesus': Sadie Robertson Huff's Powerful Example of Being Light in Darkness

"Duck Dynasty" star and social media influencer Sadie Robertson Huff recently urged thousands of young people to "shine their light", live for the "glory of God" and be light in the darkness.

The 25-year-old reality star spoke to a large crowd at the Passion 2023 conference in Atlanta last week and shared that believers cannot live their lives apart from a relationship with Jesus.

She asked the crowd to turn on the flashlight on their phones. The dark arena turned into a beautiful display of light.

"This is what it looks like to burn again for Jesus," she said while preaching. "This is a representation of our spiritual lives. This is what it looks like to be the light of the world. We are in a dark room, but our eyes gravitate toward the light. Now what happens is when we are at Passion our lights are shining bright and we are excited to shine them and it's so fun and it is so awesome and it is so powerful, but what happens is a lot of times when we leave Passion, something happens."

She then asked the audience to swipe to their camera. The arena suddenly went black.

"Something happens to the light," Robertson Huff explained. "You see because it's a weird thing. The iPhone by design, you cannot be shining the light and looking at the camera at the same time. For some reason, by design, you cannot be shining the light and be looking at yourself."

She continued, "For some reason, you cannot be trying to get the glory and give the glory. You are designed in such a way that you are called to be the light of the world."

After her illustration, Robertson Huff encouraged the audience to not separate their spiritual life from their personal life.

"No matter where you are and where you go, the light doesn't turn off. It doesn't matter what room you put me in. It doesn't matter what space you put me in. It doesn't matter how dark the room is getting, I cannot separate my spiritual life from my personal life," she shared. "I cannot separate the light of Jesus within me and the world around me. Jesus is all of me. So if I am in the room the light will be shining."

"Everywhere we go could be a place of miracles," she continued. "Everywhere we go is a moment to share the good news. But I think in order for that to happen, it has to become personal to you."

She also instructed the crowd to think about how they could turn their spheres of influence into places of ministry.

Robertson Huff closed her sermon by leading the crowd in a prayer of repentance.

"God, I thank you that Your Son died on the cross for the forgiveness of my sins so that I can live with hope. Holy Spirit, I invite you into my life. Convict me in the areas that I try to go back to. God free me of my old self and help me to walk in my new self," she prayed.

"God, I pray that people notice the change in me. I pray that people will ask me the question: 'what happened to you?' so that I can just speak Your name. God, my life will be to give you glory. My life will be in your name. … My life will be a living testimony to the faithfulness of you, God. I will be a part of a generation that will bring revival to this earth."

