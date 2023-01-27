Virginia General Assembly Honors Regent University with Special Commendation

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The Virginia General Assembly voted this week to honor Regent University with a special commendation at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia.

Del. Karen Greenhalgh, who serves as Delegate to the General Assembly representing the 85th District, was the chief patron of the joint resolution of commendation. Regent officials attended the reading of the resolution at the Capitol building.

The joint resolution, presented in honor of Regent's 45th anniversary, is below.

HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 585

Offered January 25, 2023

Commending Regent University.

----------

WHEREAS, Regent University, an institution of higher education in Virginia Beach that has provided academic instruction and spiritual guidance to multitudes around the world, celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2022; and

WHEREAS, Regent University's founder, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson, envisioned his plans for CBN University, which would later become Regent University, in 1977 and dedicated the university to pursue academics that would blend the highest spirituality and the richest scholarship; and

WHEREAS, a year later in 1978, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson was officially appointed president of then CBN University and 77 students began studying under the tutelage of 7 faculty members; and

WHEREAS, CBN University held its first commencement in May 1980, and received accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 1984; and

WHEREAS, CBN University was renamed Regent University in 1990, reflecting the institution's rapid growth and continued commitment to world-class academics; and

WHEREAS, Regent University has become a recognized and respected leader in higher education, and has received numerous prestigious accolades and awards, including #1 accredited online college in America (2020); #1 safest college campus in Virginia (2021); and #1 online bachelor's in Virginia for 10 years in a row (2013-2022); and

WHEREAS, Regent University has more than 13,000 students enrolled on campus and online; and has expanded its academic offerings over the years by incorporating new areas of study while establishing schools of business, communication & the arts, divinity, education, government, health & behavioral sciences, law, nursing, psychology & counseling, and more; and

WHEREAS, the 45th anniversary of Regent University offers an opportunity to reflect on the school's legacy and to envision its future; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED by the House of Delegates, the Senate concurring, That the General Assembly hereby commend Regent University on the occasion of its 45th anniversary; and, be it

RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson, founder, chancellor & CEO of Regent University, as an expression of the General Assembly's admiration for the institution's contributions to the Commonwealth.

WATCH: Virginia Delegate Greenhalgh reads the joint resolution of commendation for Regent University

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America's premier Christian university, with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication, and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Regent University has been ranked the #1 Best Accredited Online College in the United States (Study.com, 2020), the #1 Safest College Campus in Virginia (YourLocalSecurity, 2021), and the #1 Best Online Bachelor's Program in Virginia for ten years in a row (U.S. News & World Report, 2022).

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***