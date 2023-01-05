Voting with Their Feet: Americans Fled Blue States in Droves in 2022, Landing in These Popular Red States

The exodus from progressive-led states to states with lower taxes, more affordable housing, and higher standards of living continued through 2022, according to an annual report.

The U-Haul Growth Index tracks the demand for its rental trucks and their destination, each year. Their latest report indicates that 2022 closed with Texas being the most preferred relocation destination for the second year in a row and Florida coming in second place.

California and Illinois ranked at the bottom, ranking 50th and 49th, respectively, for the third year in a row.

Michigan (48), Massachusetts (48), New York (46), and New Jersey (45) were also the least preferred places to move.

"The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth," stated John Taylor, U-Haul International president. "We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list."

The report also estimates that Texas was the number one state to grow in population size for the second consecutive year and the fifth time since 2016. Florida has been a top-three growth state for seven years in a row.

Meanwhile, California and Washington lost residents.

"One possible culprit is the spiraling public disorder in cities such as Seattle, Portland, and Denver. Most Americans regardless of their politics don't want to live, let alone raise children, where homeless people camp on the sidewalks and the whiff of skunk weed is impossible to escape," The WSJ Editorial Board explains.

Jonathan Williams, an economist with the American Legislative Exchange Council, told American Family News that Americans often "vote with their feet", fleeing high tax states and over-regulation.

"It's not surprising whatsoever when you see surveys like these that reiterate that fact," he said. "And reinforce that fact once again that Texas and Florida, and states without income taxes especially, are some of the fastest-growing states in America."

