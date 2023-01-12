'We've Seen God Do Miracles': Missouri Church Opens City's First Faith-Based Homeless Shelter

A Missouri church is reaching out to the homeless during the coldest months of the year, and members say their goal is to "go out and be the hands and feet of Jesus."

Shana McGarrah is the lead pastor of Joplin First Church of the Nazarene in Joplin, Missouri. She says God specifically called her to start the city's first faith-based homeless shelter.

"The Lord just began to break my heart for the folks that would have to endure the cold weather," McGarrah told Nazarene.org.

During the Christmas season, the city saw a 50-degree drop in temperature and a winter storm was on its way.

McGarrah got the idea to open the church's doors as a warming center.

Volunteers searched the local trails to find the homeless who had been sleeping in the cold. As a result, hundreds of people came to the church to stay warm.

"They were going down trails and begging people to come in and get out of the brutal cold," McGarrah said.

When the warming center closed its door on Christmas Day, McGarrah felt like the work of the church was only just beginning.

"A couple of guys said they hadn't eaten in three days," McGarrah said. "Another told us he was eating out of trash cans. There is no need for that. We are called to love people and our neighbors, and [the homeless are] part of that."

On January 4, Joplin First Church of the Nazarene opened the city's first church-based homeless shelter.

Twice a week, the homeless can receive hot meals, take showers, get out of the elements, and get new clothing.

Church members have also committed to helping the homeless find work by helping them prepare for job interviews, get the necessary identification such as driver's licenses, and provide transportation to interviews.

"We just watched God take this, and it just exploded," McGarrah said. "People are just excited. We've seen God do miracles."

The church started the ministry with only $150 because of having limited financial resources, but many of the members are committed to making it work.

"Joplin First Church's Bread of Life Outreach team getting ready to go out and be the hands and feet of Jesus," the church wrote on the Facebook page. "So very thankful for all of you!"

So far, local non-profits have joined the church in providing food and donated soap and towels for showers.

