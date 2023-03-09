Another Great Awakening on the Horizon? Christian Author Tells CBN News 'There's A Hunger for It'

What will be the impact of the Asbury Revival that's spreading across America? Will it lead to another Great Awakening?

At least one Christian author says it looks like it will.

For weeks, the Asbury Revival has been spreading to college campuses and churches across the country.

So is America on the verge of another great spiritual awakening?

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Christian author Mark Burrell says all signs are pointing in that direction. His book is titled Rediscovering the American Covenant: Roadmap to Restore America.

