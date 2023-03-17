Billy and Ruth Graham's Original NC Home Now a Place for Ministry Leaders to Rest, Reflect, Recharge

The Montreat, North Carolina home where world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham penned some of his greatest sermons will carry on with his mission legacy by giving weary pastors and missionaries a place for much-needed rest and reflection.

Billy's Home Place Ministry has come to fruition with the help of partners like Charlotte, N.C. businessman Stephen L. Thomas, actor Kirk Cameron, and writer/speaker Ruth Graham who is the third daughter of Billy and Ruth Graham. They're now offering Graham's original family home as a retreat for men, women, and families who have been involved in vocational ministry for 15 years or more.

The Grahams bought the house in the late 1940s and it's where they raised their children, including Franklin, Anne, Gigi, Ned, and Ruth.

There is no charge for pastors or missionaries who want to take a sabbatical at Billy's Home Place.

The ministry was established to preserve the home while providing a place for respite and restoration for those in full-time ministry, according to the home place's website. It serves as a continuation of Graham's legacy as "America's Pastor."

The ministry also explains on its website that its goal is a simple one:

"To help everyone who steps into Billy and Ruth's original home apply the same truths of God's word to each of our lives. So, like Billy, we can change the world around us!"

The ministry offers several experiences designed to rejuvenate pastors and help believers discover God's will by diving deep into four areas: Understanding God's Word, Leadership Calling On Our Lives, Pastor Restoration, and Ministry Leadership Opportunities.

Vocational missionaries and pastors with 15 years or more of experience and who are interested in staying at Billy's Home Place are invited to fill out and submit this online Pastoral Rest and Sabbatical Form.