Franklin Graham Praises DeSantis for Drag Show Kid Crackdown: 'Doesn't Mess Around'

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for taking a tough stand against children exposed to drag queen events.

“Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t mess around,” Graham wrote last week on his Facebook page.” He’s revoking the liquor license of a major Miami hotel because they hosted a drag queen show with children present, even after being warned.”

The evangelist, who heads the Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, noted what DeSantis’ office said about such events.

“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law,” the governor’s office proclaimed. “Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida.”

Graham praised these sentiments, thanking DeSantis for his decision to “stand up” on the matter.

“It’s so refreshing to see a leader who is willing to stand up for what is right!” Graham wrote. “May God bless and help him as he leads this state.”

The preacher tweeted a similar sentiment in December.

I like @GovRonDeSantis because he’s not afraid to stand up against the woke agenda that the left is pushing. He stood up against Disney & now he’s standing up against the sexualization of children at a Christmas Drag Queen event. God bless you Gov DeSantis!https://t.co/THoQxuBTnw — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 28, 2022

“I like [the governor] because he’s not afraid to stand up against the woke agenda that the left is pushing,” he wrote. “He stood up against Disney [and] now he’s standing up against the sexualization of children at a Christmas Drag Queen event. God bless you Gov[.] DeSantis!”

Graham is no stranger to making proclamations about cultural and political events.

As CBN’s Faithwire recently noted, Graham said Christians today need “wisdom” to navigate our ever-chaotic political culture, noting he isn’t interested in telling others how to vote.

“I don’t want to tell people how to vote or not vote,” Graham said. “I might share with somebody how I’m going to vote, but … what we need to do, be honest with you, is just ask God [to] give us wisdom.”

He encouraged fellow Christians to vote for candidates with “Godly principles” and a moral stand.

“[We should vote for] candidates that believe in God, that believe in Jesus Christ, that’s what we need,” Graham said, noting he knows not everyone will be a born-again Christian.

