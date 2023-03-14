Major Storms Heading for East and West Coasts as CA Recovers from Weekend of Wild Weather

Two major storms are coming for the East and West Coasts this week. Rain-soaked Californians are bracing for even more wild weather, preparing to get hit again with flooding rains and winds up to 60 miles per hour. Meanwhile, a late-season nor'easter is heading for the East Coast which could see feet of snow and widespread power outages.

Parts of California could see up to six more inches of rain triggering new evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County.

"I want to cry but what's crying going to do, you know? It's just sad," said one resident surveying the flood damage from the weekend storm.



Drone footage captured the breathtaking extent of flooding caused by the levee giving way in the Pajara River in Monterey County.

Nearly 2,000 people had already evacuated when the levee broke in the last storm around midnight on Saturday. It could be weeks before some residents can return home, while others didn't get out in time.

"My neighbor's there," said evacuee Carmen Cisneros. "He's like 80-something years old, has no water, trying to get water to him. They won't even let us take them water."

Search and rescue teams in Pajara checked submerged vehicles by boat.

"Numerous people were rescued that were standing on the roofs of their cars and trapped in the water because the water was moving so high and fast," explained Undersheriff Keith Boyd of Monterey County.

Damage to farms and crops is already estimated at $330 million. "The damage to their homes and their vehicles and their businesses is going to be severe, and the pain is going to be prolonged for many weeks and months," claimed Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Unfortunately for California residents, the bad weather is not over. "We're not done yet. We have another atmospheric river, potentially two of them coming," warned California state climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson.

The atmospheric rivers hitting the state triggered a flood watch until at least Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, parts of New York and New England could see up to 30 inches of snow – New York's governor is mobilizing the National Guard and putting thousands of utility workers on standby as the state braces for high winds and power outages.

