NY AG Hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour', Critics Warn: 'Your Tax Dollars Are Hard at Work Grooming Kids!'

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) hosted a "drag queen story hour" on Sunday, and the event was advertised on social media encouraging families to bring their children.

James's announcement about the event ignited a firestorm of criticism.

Undaunted, her office issued a press release that praised the event, claiming nearly 200 people attended the Drag Story Hour Read-A-Thon hosted by Drag Kings, Queens, and Royalty of Drag Story Hour NYC at The Center, an LGBTQ community center.

The attorney general's office said James hosted the event to "condemn hate and combat rampant disinformation."

James said in a statement, "I am proud to have been joined by my colleagues in advocacy and government today in celebration of the love, joy, and family fun that Drag Story Hour brings to our communities. Hate has no home in New York, and I will always fight to ensure our LGBTQ+ siblings' rights are upheld and defended."

The drag queen story hour also drew a crowd of protesters and supporters outside the building.

The New York Post reports the event drew fire over the attorney general's use of taxpayer dollars to have drag performers interact with children. In addition, the City Council's Sergeant-at-Arms squad added to the total cost, providing security for the seven city officials who showed up to the event. New York City police officers were also on hand to make sure the crowds outside remained peaceful.

The drag queen story hour events are co-sponsored by the nonprofit group Drag Story Hour NYC which has received more than $200,000 in city contracts since 2018, according to the outlet.

One protester who spoke to The Post said he is gay, but rejects the idea of holding such events for children due to the "sexually explicit" nature of the presentation.

"I'm against kids being exposed to sexually explicit material, to grown men in dresses twerking in front of them showing their breasts, showing off their behinds to little kids and trying to indoctrinate them into transgenderism," John McGuigan of New Jersey told the outlet.

Criticism of the scheduled event started last week on social media with many conservatives calling it an effort to groom children.

Author Ashley St. Clair tweeted to her followers, "The 'family-friendly' event will take place at the 'Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.' Your tax dollars are hard at work grooming kids!"

The New York Attorney General is hosting a drag queen story hour for children pic.twitter.com/PwxkHew2e9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 14, 2023

Former Judge Alex Ferrier, the host and executive producer of "Whistleblower," replied to St. Clair's tweet, writing: "Grownups want to dress in drag? More power to them. But what is this fascination with wanting people to bring their kids to your drag show?"



Another user tweeted, "Adults can pay to enjoy drag entertainment. Why are taxpayers funding men dressed in women's clothing and heavy makeup to read to children at public libraries? The fascination to normalize this is indoctrination."

Adults can pay to enjoy drag entertainment. Why are taxpayers funding men dressed in women's clothing and heavy makeup to read to children at public libraries? The fascination to normalize this is indoctrination. Public figures like @TishJames are using https://t.co/pzQfS1jwtm… https://t.co/STuR9se4Lp — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 15, 2023

One user even called for James's resignation over the event, writing, "This is absolutely disgusting. This is the grooming of children at the highest level. She should resign. Parents should not take their children there. This is the woke agenda destroying our society."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.*