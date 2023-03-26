Operation Blessing Deploys Emergency Relief Team to Mississippi

The Silver City and Rolling Fork communities of the state of Mississippi have faced devastation and tragic loss of life due to the wrath of an EF-4 category tornado that touched down Friday.

Mississippi Emergency Management has most recently reported that 25 people have died while dozens more are still missing. Multiple search teams have been formed by volunteers of the Silver City and Rolling Fork communities, in addition to those from surrounding communities and others who have traveled across the United States to provide support.

Here is a look at some of the tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi from the storm on March 24, 2023. #mswx pic.twitter.com/gRZfySOjdd — msema (@MSEMA) March 26, 2023

In a severe weather update, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) shared that it has "coordinated multiple resources to help those impacted, including bottled water, tarps, portable restrooms, batteries, and fuel for critical infrastructure generators." In addition, the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other not-for-profit organizations are offering support at three shelters in the surrounding areas.

In a disaster alert released by Operation Blessing earlier today, the organization shared that representatives traveled from Virginia Beach, VA to Armory, MS overnight to begin planning emergency relief for the affected communities.

Last night, a series of deadly tornadoes struck Mississippi, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured. We are assessing the need to determine how we can best serve them. Help disaster victims now. https://t.co/gY22PP8dTs#OBI #DisasterRelief #MississippiTornado pic.twitter.com/pLBYb4m93j — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) March 25, 2023

Currently, the Operation Blessing United States Disaster Relief Team is making damage assessments to determine how to best provide further assistance. The organization is already sending a relief load to provide water, meal kits, and other disaster recovery items to victims.

Operation Blessing's mission is "dedicated to demonstrating God's love by alleviating human need and suffering in the United States and around the world."

To donate to Operation Blessing and support their mission to provide relief assistance, click here. If you are interested in receiving updates regarding Operation Blessing's disaster relief efforts, text OBDR to 71777.

Operation Blessing and CBN are also calling for prayers for all those affected by the tornadoes in Mississippi as they navigate this time of recovering and rebuilding.