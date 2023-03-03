Revival Goes Nationwide, Hits Theaters After 'Jesus Revolution' Film as Well as ORU, Portland, Ohio State

The move of God that began as the Asbury Awakening is becoming increasingly decentralized as it spreads across the country. It's popping up in all types of spots, from secular colleges to theaters to youth events to special church services, with passionate responses to God's outpouring of His Holy Spirit.

Reports are surfacing of people choosing to give their lives to Christ after seeing the Jesus Revolution movie. Here's an amazing clip of prayer and revival breaking out in one theater in Miami, Florida.

Evangelist Nick Hall is picking up the revival torch and seeking to carry it wherever he can. He's trying to rent a huge arena in Oklahoma after already doing the same in Kentucky.

Hall reports an outpouring of God's power leading to repentance from sins like pornography, marijuana, lust, and more at Oral Roberts University this week.

"I can barely put to words what God is doing right now across the nation... The hunger in this generation is unlike anything that I have seen in my life," he said.

"If we draw near to Him, if we make room, he will move. I think the biggest things that are in the way right now are, number 1, our sin, and number 2, our plans. So, I want to invite you to open your hands and get desperate. Ask Him to move in your family, in your house, at your cubicle, at your high school..." Hall said in a Facebook Live.

He points out revival at church-related events like this youth rally in Portland.

And this church in Washington, D.C. opened its doors to allow an extended, revival service.

Plus, the Holy Spirit is moving on secular college campuses as well.

The outpouring has been felt at the Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green, where groups of students have been gathering together for prayer and worship. One meeting last week was attended by hundreds of people on the main lawn of the campus to worship and pray together and share their testimonies, according to The Christian Post.

Baptist Campus Ministry Pastor Tommy Johnson told CP the student gatherings were directly a result of the Asbury revival.

"We have seen a ripple effect from Asbury on the WKU campus. Several students from WKU attended services at Asbury," he explained. "After returning from Asbury, several of them gathered for prayer and worship at the chapel on WKU's campus and invited other students to join that night."

Johnson added WKU leadership "has been helpful in directing us to go through the process of reserving space on campus for events and to make campus security aware of the gathering."

Holy Spirit Moving on Secular College Campuses Around the Country

Meanwhile, 326 miles to the northeast at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, a video has surfaced of students there worshipping together. Beth Sanders, the admin of the Facebook group Ohio State Gatherings, posted this clip.

And down on the Texas coast, the revival at Texas A&M continues.

The New Life Young Adults shared a Facebook post of students bowing down before God, along with a verse from the Bible's New Testament.

"…Walking in the fear of the Lord and in the comfort of the Holy Spirit, they were multiplied. -- Acts 9:31," the group wrote.

And at the university's main campus in College Station, graduate student Grant Bynum, reports Texas A&M students are meeting regularly together on Monday nights at Aggie Park on campus.

He shared a video and photos of students praying and worshipping together this week.

