Christ for All Nations Founder, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Passes Away at 79

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, founder of Christ for all Nations (CfaN) has passed away at the age of 79.

According to his family, he was surrounded by loved ones and passed away peacefully on Saturday.

"It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019."

Bonnke preached to hundreds of millions of people, especially in Africa throughout his 60-year career.

In October 2017, Bonnke held a farewell crusade to 1.7 million people in Nigeria.

The evangelist handed over leadership of Christ for All Nations to evangelist Daniel Kolenda due to his "health challenges."

"I don't want it to fall, I want it to go just seamlessly continue and rise. The world is so big and God gave me Daniel Kolenda and I am very very happy," Bonkke said.

It is with great sadness that I and Christ for All Nations announce the death of our founder, friend and spiritual father, Reinhard Bonnke. The Bonnke family have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Gospel Crusades. https://t.co/1o3y0G4U3x #ReinhardBonnkeRIP pic.twitter.com/vZnPwKLMB6 — Daniel Kolenda (@danielkolenda) December 7, 2019

He was well-known for his massive crusades in Africa where he has inspired 77 million people to make decisions for Christ for the last 35 years.

Bonnke spent several years developing the 'Full Flame Film Series,' a series of eight inspirational films aimed at inspiring and challenging the church to Holy Spirit evangelism.

He leaves behind his wife Anni, their children Kai-Uwe, Gabrielle, and Susie, and eight grandchildren.