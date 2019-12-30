ISIS Terrorists Release Gruesome Video Showing Execution of 11 Nigerian Christians

Terrorists linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video showing the execution of 11 Christian prisoners in Nigeria.

The Associated Press reports that the video was released on Dec. 26 and the killings possibly occurred on Christmas Day.

The captives identities were not mentioned, but an earlier video revealed they had been taken from the northeastern states of Borno and Yobe, The Independent reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted, "I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities."

"We should under no circumstances let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims, because these barbaric killers do not represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world."

The terrorists said the captives were executed as revenge for the killing of ISIS leaders Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir.

The video shows men in beige uniforms and black masks lining up behind blindfolded captives, then shooting one and beheading the rest.

The prisoners pleaded for the Christian Association of Nigeria and Buhari to help them.

ISWAP is believed to be holding dozens of prisoners – mainly soldiers, aid workers and others associated with the government.