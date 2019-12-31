Passion Mega-Conference Kicks Off 2020 as Aussie Christians Rally Global Prayer Relay to Shine 'the Light of Jesus' 

Two big Christian events are kicking off the New Year in the right way with an around-the-world prayer relay and a massive worship service taking place at the home of the Atlanta Falcons football team.

Christians in Australia are asking believers around the world to join them in a New Year's Day Sunrise Prayer Relay to help usher in 2020.

This year, the main focus will be to pray for the nations of the world.

"This year we feel to have a focus on praying for nations to turn to Jesus. We believe we are coming into a time now when whole nations will be saved. There are many problems in the world that we can pray about but ultimately Jesus is the answer to all of them, so we believe it is time to pray for nations to turn to Jesus, and it's time to go and proclaim the gospel to every person in every nation because now is the time of salvation," the Sunrise Prayer Relay 2020 posted on their website.

Over the last two years, people in more than 50 countries participated in the Sunrise Prayer Relay.

The group's website gives suggestions as to where your local prayer gathering can take place. It could be at a public place like a hilltop, lookout, bridge, public landmark, at a church in your city or town, or you can also pray privately in your home. The goal of these prayer gatherings at sunrise around the world is to generate a synchronized 24-hour global prayer relay.

The group suggests that Christians pray together aloud as the sun rises, and make a declaration that Jesus is Lord of your life, your family, your region and your nation and the nations.

To register your participation in the event, and to find out about prayer resources, visit the New Year's Day Sunrise Prayer Relay 2020 website.

Meanwhile, a huge group of Christian millennials and members of Gen Z are about to show Atlanta, GA, that Jesus is alive and the church is still the answer.

More than 65,000 people are expected to fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium and ring in the New Year with Passion 2020 - a gathering of 19- to 25-year-olds along with their church and campus leaders. The event is a multi-day gathering filled with worship and teaching.

Passion 2020 is comprised of students and leaders from over 1,680 universities, all 50 states, and 81 countries. For the first time, Passion's opening night, Dec. 31, will be broadcast live and worldwide on TBN. The remainder of the conference will be Livestreamed on the conference's website.

Passion founders Louie and Shelley Giglio and the Passion Band will be joined by guests Christine Caine, Levi Lusko, John Piper, Ravi Zacharias, Tim Tebow and Sadie Robertson. Worship leaders and bands will include Crowder, Hillsong United, Lecrae, Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, Elevation Music, Trip Lee, Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Tedashii and Sean Curran.

The END IT Movement was launched at Passion 2013, and to date has raised $8.3 million to fight modern-day slavery, assisting in awareness, prevention, rescue, and restoration. This year, Passion is also calling students to give toward Share Light, a campaign to see the Bible translated into the 6,000 known languages during this generation's lifetime. Only a third of the known languages currently have the Bible in their language, and Passion attendees can make a huge impact in realizing the goal of interpreting the Scriptures for the remaining languages in this generation.

In addition, a flame from Jerusalem is making its way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Passion as a symbol of the light of Christ going into the world.

"We're not simply keepers of the light, but we are carriers of the light of Jesus to the world," said Louie Giglio. "One of the practical ways that we can carry that light to the world is to participate in the goal of Scripture translation. We're launching a bold initiative at Passion 2020 in this new decade to Share Light."

For more information, visit 268generation.com or follow @passion268 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.