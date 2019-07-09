Convicted British Activist Tommy Robinson Asks Trump for Asylum; Says He Faces 'Death Sentence'

British anti-Islamization activist Tommy Robinson has publicly asked President Donald Trump for political asylum in the US.

Robinson was found guilty last week of contempt of court for live-streaming the trial of rape gang suspects.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Lennon, said on the InfoWars website: "I beg Donald Trump. I beg the American government to look at my case. I need ... I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work."

Robinson claimed that he would be killed if he is jailed because British prisons are "controlled by jihadi gangs."

As the former leader of the English Defence League, and a loud voice warning about the Islamization of Britain, Lennon has become an important worldwide symbol of resistance to governments that have allowed radical Islam to grow inside their borders.

The British government views Lennon as a troublemaker and has been prosecuting and jailing him for years. He's been unable to work and has had to move his family several times.

"It's like loving a country that hates you," said Lennon, whose story is chronicled in his autobiography Enemy of the State. "That's how it has felt. I have to look at the state as an enemy of our people."

When CBN News spent time with Lennon in his hometown of Luton in 2016, he told us he is convinced he will be killed someday, and he believes the British government wants him dead.

"I KNOW I'm going to get killed," he said. "I know there will be a time when people are watching this (interview) when I am killed. And I've known that for years."

Lennon took us to a prison which he called an "ISIS training camp" and where he believes he would have been killed by Muslim inmates if he had not forced officials to place him in solitary confinement.

"I've accepted that if I am going to go out, I'm going to go out on my terms," he said. "I'm not going to go out wearing a bulletproof vest or hiding because morally, what we're doing it right."

"I know how history is going to judge me," he continued. "So I may get slandered by politicians and media now, but I know that the generation learning history will know that I was on the right side."

So far, there has been no public response from the White House to Robinson's plea for asylum.