Pastor Brunson Offers Powerful Prayer Over President Trump to Fight Oppression

American Pastor Andrew Brunson spent two years in prison and under house arrest in Turkey, falsely accused of being a 'terrorist' by the government of authoritarian Turkish President Erdogan. Now he's in the headlines again for a different reason – praying for President Trump.

On October 12, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) marked the one-year anniversary of Pastor Brunson's liberation from Turkish captivity. USCIRF Chair Tony Perkins said, "Today, we look back and honor Pastor Brunson's remarkable resolve and steadfastness in the face of persecution, and we celebrate his release and return home. However, we also remember his terrible suffering at the hands of Turkish authorities who targeted him for the practice of his faith."

Some Turkish leaders fear they could be next. Turkey's church is very small. There are about 6,000 Muslim background believers in the nation of 80 million people. The USCIRF is concerned for their safety.

"While Pastor Brunson's two-year ordeal has thankfully ended, we remain concerned for the state of religious freedom in Turkey, where numerous religious communities, such as the Alevis, Armenian Apostolic, Greek Orthodox, and others continue to face government interference and other restrictions," said USCIRF Commissioner Kristina Arriaga. "The Turkish government must cease its meddling and work to ensure religious freedom for all its citizens."

Meanwhile, Pastor Brunson was honored at the Values Voters Summit in Washington over the weekend. He began the ceremony by praying for President Trump who worked hard to secure Brunson's freedom from Turkey. Here's the full transcript of his powerful prayer:

Father God, I ask now for an impartation of your Holy Spirit, may the fullness of the spirit of Jesus rest upon President Trump that he be anointed with wisdom and understanding, with your counsel and might, with knowledge and fear of the Lord, and accordingly may President Trump not judge by what he sees with his eyes or decide by what he hears with his ears or lean on his own understanding but may he recognize your prompting and move according to your guidance.

I ask that you give the president supernatural discernment to know who is trustworthy and who is not. Bring into the light all deception and intrigue, expose and reverse the plans of those who would harm President Trump and this nation. In the name of Jesus, I break off all voices and influences that do not come from you father God. May your truth and peace surround and reign in the White House.

God, you have raised President Trump to govern at a time when there is a resurgence of oppression. Only you Lord Jesus Christ can anoint him to have victories over strongholds and to establish justice for the needy. Give him strength and courage to persevere in the constant battle that surrounds him and refresh him.

Father God, I see that you have such a tender heart for President Trump. Draw him close to you. I ask now for an impartation of hunger for you so that he may love you with all his heart, soul, mind and strength and delight in knowing you. And if he came and whispered your name, may he go forward shouting your name. In Jesus name, the name of my king, I bless you.