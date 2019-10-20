Group Rescuing the Wounded at Turkey-Syria Border Pleads for Help From the US Government

The unfolding crisis in Syria is causing massive civilian displacement as the various actors in the region rush to fill the power vacuum left by the departure of US forces.

Over the past week, CBN News has been traveling throughout Syria with the Free Burma Rangers, a small non-governmental organizational headed up by Dave Eubank. The situation on the ground has been rapidly changing.

"We're here to help casualties now that the free Syrian army and the Turks have launched a massive attack displacing over 300,000 people. There's people trapped in that village of Sari Kani right now," Eubanks said.

"Five ambulances tried to make a run to get the wounded out, they were blown up, medics were killed, and we're trying to find a way to get there. But you can't without some kind of closed airspace. So we are appealing on the US government, the coalition to stop the air and to get a way we can get the wounded out," he added.

Celebratory gunfire could be heard all over the city of Tal Tamr in northern Syria, as people celebrated the ceasefire with Turkey. Shooting guns to celebrate a ceasefire shows that everybody is very happy that there is a possibility that the Turks might lay down their arms for now and put an end to the violence.

But the fighting continued even through the ceasefire.

A female Kurdish nurse said, "We are trying to get into Seri Kani to rescue our wounded, but so far the Turkish forces are blocking the road.

"The Kurdish fighters are living in fear of airstrikes and drone strikes.

The Syrians who have come from Tal Tamr are digging bodies out of the rubble from this house that was struck by a bomb. So far they've recovered four bodies and they are still finding more.

People are very somber, very sad, and many are in tears. Less than a kilometer or so from the city of Sari Kani, people have been given five days to recover all of these bodies and remove the wounded.

But as of yet, nobody has been able to get into Sari Kani. After seeing the condition of the outskirts, people are unsure of what it will look like once they get into the city.

A 40-ambulance convoy was allowed into Sari Kani near sunset on Saturday, including armored vehicles.

The hospital in Sari Kani was a miracle. A group of Kurds had been trying to get into the town for two days, and it looked like it wasn't going to happen until the very last minute.

The convoy of 40 ambulances was allowed to come in and take the wounded out.

Thirty-seven wounded victims were evacuated and taken to hospitals, making the mission was a huge success.

But the next morning, more wounded had come in and needed rescue.

A huge convoy of American military headed out of town, while another team is headed back into the war zone to pick up another load of wounded.