Nothing to Celebrate: China's 70 Years of Repression and Murder

China's 70th anniversary celebration displayed all the pomp and grandeur befitting a world empire. But for the countless millions who have suffered under Chinese communism, it was not a happy day.

As banners flew and parades marched in Beijing, police in Hong Kong were shooting a pro-democracy protestor in the chest in one of the city's most violent days. The protestor is listed in stable condition at the hospital.



So when President Trump tweeted, "Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!" he got slammed by other Republicans and followers on Twitter.

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted, "The 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China is not a day for celebration..."

The 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China is not a day for celebration, but rather an opportunity to remember the victims of the Chinese Communist Party. The U.S. stands with these victims, including those in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and beyond. https://t.co/8ugYNfcbbM — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) October 1, 2019

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said in a statement, "It has been a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control."

"The 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is not something that I think we should feel the least bit congratulatory about," says Frank Gaffney at the Center for Security Policy. "As I say, I think (the founding of communist China) was a very, very bad day for the world and what's flowed from it ever since has borne that out."

As many as 45 million Chinese people died under Mao Zedong's "Great Leap Forward." Today China is not only repressive, it is an economic powerhouse, challenging the United States.

China Tuesday displayed an arsenal of cutting-edge weaponry and has made no secret that it intends to replace America as the dominant power in the Pacific region. It engages in continuous economic and cyber warfare against the US.

"Because they have been at war with us for decades," Gaffney said, "And what clearly the Chinese Communist Party has in mind...is domination of the world."



"They're engaged in all sorts of issues with respect to national security," says economist Stephen Moore at the Heritage Foundation. "They're stealing intellectual property. They have not opened up their markets to our producers the way we've opened our markets to them."

And in a brutal crackdown on Christians, China has been bulldozing churches and ripping down crosses.

Reggie Littlejohn, founder and president of Women's Rights Without Frontiers recounted, "There was one pastor's wife in Hanan province in 2016 who stood in front of a bulldozer as it was bulldozing a church. She wouldn't move and she actually got bulldozed. She was killed, buried alive by the Chinese Communist Party."

Chinese President Xi said in his speech, "There is no force that can shake this great nation."

And he made every effort in Tuesday's celebration to show that he means it.