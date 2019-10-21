US May Now Keep Some Troops in Syria to Protect Oil Fields from ISIS

WASHINGTON - The clock is running out for the ceasefire in Syria. So what does this mean for the Kurds? President Trump is contemplating a new plan to keep troops in the eastern part of the country.

If the ceasefire continues in the region, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that American forces would mostly be redeployed to Iraq. And on Monday, a military convoy was seen driving through northern Iraq after leaving Syria.

"We will be giving a much fuller report," President Trump told reporters.

The President discussed that report while meeting with cabinet members as the ceasefire approaches its Tuesday deadline.

"We're having very good news coming out. The ceasefire's holding," he said.

However, the ceasefire ends on Tuesday.

If Syrian Democratic Forces haven't left their designated areas by then, Turkish President Erdogan has promised to "crush Kurdish heads."

CBN News Contributing Correspondent Chuch Holton is in northern Syria and is reporting on conditions there with the medical aid group the Free Burma Rangers.

"So right behind me is a horrific sight," Holton said in a video report. "The Syrians who have come in here from Tal Tamr are digging bodies out of the rubble from this house that was struck by a bomb. So far they've recovered four bodies and they are just about to pull one more."

The Kurds report more than 200 civilians have been killed since the fighting began, including 18 children.

Turkish fighters claim they've killed more than 700 terrorists.

"Plenty of Turks have been killed because of conflict on their borders. You have to look at both ways," Trump explained.

The President is leaning in favor of a new Pentagon plan to keep a small force of American troops in eastern Syria. That force would fight Islamic State terrorists and prevent Syrian or Russian forces from capturing oil fields in Kurdish-held territory.

"Not only are we going to deny the oil fields falling into Iranian hands, I believe we are on the verge of a joint venture between the US and the Syrian democratic forces who helped destroy ISIS," Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) told Fox News.

The President's remarks come as officials from his administration are set to testify this week on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, US Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor will face questions from House Democrats who seek to impeach Trump.

Then on Wednesday, Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs who deals with Ukraine, will also be put in the hot seat.