Operation Blessing Teams Bringing Life-Saving Supplies to Hurricane Dorian Victims

CBN’s Operation Blessing is bringing life-saving aid to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, including medical supplies, food, clean water and water-purification technology.

In the Bahamas, where winds in excess of 185 miles an hour destroyed or severely damaged roughly 13,000 homes and left tens of thousands of people without shelter, food and water, Operation Blessing teams are on the ground, responding to those most in need with critical life-sustaining supplies.

The OB teams are partnering with Newport Church in the Bahamas providing help for desperate Bahamians – many, now homeless.

Crews are currently at Abaco Island, an area that took the brunt of the storm, bringing the basic necessities for survival.

Thanks to your support, #HurricaneDorian relief efforts are underway in the #Bahamas. Operation Blessing teams are working their way into the disaster zone. Keep them in your prayers! Help now by texting "OBDisaster" to 71777 or go to: https://t.co/H6LAhYIqN7 pic.twitter.com/QH3UQsgztj — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) September 6, 2019

Diego Traverso, director of International Disaster Relief from Operation Blessing Mexico said, "Right now Operation Blessing is here with its two boats, loading supplies and equipment so we can get there early in the morning to start setting up a base came and provide clean water, medical supplies and solar lights."

Operation Blessing is also serving residents of Charleston, South Carolina, who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. Many have been left without power and are in need of supplies while they recover from the storm.

Thanks to you, Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief team is preparing to respond to #HurricaneDorian in #SouthCarolina. Watch the latest: https://t.co/ukYqaYoULR — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) September 6, 2019

Alan Motes, deployment manager with Operation Blessing explained how OB was able to assist residents in Charleston.

"We stationed two box trucks full of tarps, water and human resources that may be needed to recover from any disaster situation. We are ready to help out, we have our disaster relief team standing ready.”

"We've experienced a lot of wind and rain. There were trees fallen down and power lines that were down," Motes added.

The devastation from Hurricane Dorian is shocking and it will take time for these areas to recover. Plans are also being made to send OB doctors into the Bahamas, but OB needs your help.

Click Here to Help Operation Blessing Provide Relief to Victims of Disaster.

To give to Operation Blessings Disaster Relief Fund, click the link above or call 1-800-700-7000.

You can also mail donations to:

Operation Blessing

Disaster Relief Fund

CBN Center

Virginia Beach, Va. 23463