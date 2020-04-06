5 Key Coronavirus Stories: From the Infected Navy Carrier Captain to the Bronx Zoo Tiger

Here's a look at five coronavirus stories you may have missed over the last 24 hours - a few are actually a bit shocking.

#1 Navy Captain Relieved of Command After Crew Tests Positive for Virus

The US Navy captain who was removed from command from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has himself tested positive for the coronavirus.

Captain Brett Crozier was punished for his handling of the situation after he asked the Navy to treat the situation on the carrier as an emergency because dozens of crew members had tested positive.

#2 Democratic National Convention Could Be Online



On Sunday, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said the Democratic National Convention may have to take place online.

It's normally a massive gathering of people held to officially select and celebrate a political party's nominee. But Biden told ABC's "This Week" it may not be a good idea to put 30,000 people in one place.

#3 Brazil's Bolsonaro Called for Prayer and Fasting

Last Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called for a national day of prayer and fasting.

Reuters reported that he called for it to take place yesterday - Palm Sunday - to ask God to deliver Brazil from the coronavirus outbreak.

#4 Congressman Cured of Coronavirus

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), who was the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19, tweeted that he is no longer infected by the virus.

“Today, after being deemed #COVID19 free by my doctor, I was able to reunite with my family in Miami. Though still a bit weak, I feel well, & I applied to participate in the RedCross plasma donation to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.”

#5 Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive for COVID-19

A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is possibly the first animal in the US known to be infected by the illness.

In a statement released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (link), the 4-year-old female Malayan tiger, two additional tigers, and three African lions are experiencing symptoms of illness.

"Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers."

It's unclear if animal-to-human transmission of the disease could become a broader concern.

