'Amazing Grace': Millions Watch Andrea Bocelli's Powerful Easter 'Prayer' of Hope

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang "Music for Hope" at the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on Easter Sunday as a message of love to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bocelli, who was invited to sing by the mayor of Milan, explained that it would not be a performance but a global prayer.

"I received this invitation by the mayor of Milan and by the authorities of the church and of course I answered yes. I'm very happy to do this," he said. "Also, it's not a performance. It's not a concert. It's only a prayer."

"I will go there to pray, and I'd like to think that everyone listening to me sing can pray with me," Bocelli added.

He began his musical message inside the cathedral where he sang "Panis Angelicus," "Ave Maria," "Sancta Maria" and "Domine Deus."

The concert concluded outside on the steps of the cathedral, where he sang "Amazing Grace."

Bocelli said he believes in the power of prayer, which the world is in desperate need of right now.

"I believe in the strength of praying together," he said. "I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now."

So far, more than 27 million people have viewed Bocelli's powerful Easter message of hope.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation is also raising funds to support emergency medical services and hospitals during the pandemic.

"We are working very hard to fulfill the goal of the foundation," he said. "We're trying to raise the money and deliver all tools needed for this crisis."

Please continue to pray for all those around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus.

