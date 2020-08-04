'God Is Drawing Us Closer to Him': Christian Singers Praise Jesus While Driving Through London on Double-Decker Bus

A double-decker bus was packed with harmonizing singers on board who were praising Jesus as they drove through the streets of London last weekend.

Members with "Worship The King" traveled past some of London's famous landmarks, such as Piccadilly Circus, the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Downing Street, and Buckingham Palace, Premier Christian News reports.

The group performed popular songs like "How Great Is Our God" by Chris Tomlin, "He Is Exalted" by Twila Paris, "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury, and "How He Loves" by John Mark McMillan.

Worship leader Beatrice Gboyega, who also organized the outing, said their goal is to point people in the direction of our Heavenly Father.

"With this lockdown, we've realized that God is drawing us closer and closer to him," Gboyega declared. "I believe that this will awaken the body of Christ, because there needs to be that unity. And that's what we've been praying for, unity as a body."

"For people that don't know Christ, we desire that souls will be set free, that people will come to the knowledge that there's someone that created you and that loves you so much," Gboyega added. "You don't have to go through these things that you go through by yourself and to let them know there's actually hope."

Their slogan "Take The Roof Off" is proudly displayed on the side of the bus.

The singers wrote in an Instagram post, "Our open-top double-decker bus is ready for us to Take The Roof Off as we Worship The King!!!"

