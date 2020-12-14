Hundreds of Children Abducted After Gunmen Attack Nigerian School

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state abducted more than 300 boys from a Government Science secondary school on Friday.

Following the attack, police engaged in a shootout with the assailants, which allowed some of the students to run for cover, The Associated Press reports. Over 600 students are enrolled at the school.

A rescue operation was initiated on Saturday by Nigeria's police, air force, and army.

In a series of tweets, the Presidency Nigeria advised that security forces will remain vigilant in their efforts to safely retrieve the children.

President @MBuhari has been briefed by Gov Aminu Bello Masari, and the Chief of @HQNigerianArmy Staff, on the bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 12, 2020

The President has also directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 12, 2020

But many parents are fearful about the welfare of their children.

Salish Masi said two of his sons are still missing and he is anxious for an update from authorities.

"I am worried that after three days I have no news about my children," he told The Associated Press. "I have been waiting for the authorities to tell me what happened but till now, they have said nothing."

Another distraught parent, Abubakar Lawal said two of his three sons who attended the school have not been found yet.

"From yesterday I was here, praying that the Almighty Allah should rescue our people," he said while standing on the school grounds.

The Katsina state governor said no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students.

Reports of violence in Nigeria have risen over the past few years, as several groups of bandits are known to kidnap or kill innocent men, women, and children.

Christians have been especially targeted. More than 1,400 Nigerian Christians were viciously murdered in just the first seven months of 2020 by extremists.

CBN News reported earlier this month that more than 100 rice farmers and fishermen were killed while harvesting their crops.

Members of Boko Haram allegedly staged the attack in Garin Kwashebe as a form of revenge after locals refused to comply with an extortion effort.

