'Satan Is Real': Pro-Lifers Respond to Massive Cheers As Argentina Moves to Legalize Abortion

Demonstrators stood outside Buenos Aires last Friday, where they erupted in cheers upon learning the Argentinian lower house passed a bill to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

The bill’s passage, which comes at a time when abortion is wildly celebrated by the left, was met with intense backlash from pro-life leaders in the U.S.

Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life advocacy group Live Action, shared footage of the celebration, writing: “Satan is real, the author of lies, confusion, and murder.”

“The total confusion and celebration over the dismemberment and slaughter of human beings — children, our future children — is satanic,” she added.

Jon Wilke, director of media relations for the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, wrote Tuesday: “I don’t understand the glee.”

According to ABC News, hundreds of pro-life activists dressed in light blue T-shirts demonstrated just a few hundred yards away from the pro-abortion protesters, who were weeping upon learning the lower house had passed the bill to decriminalize abortion.

Some of the pro-life activists also cried over the result.

The proposed law — which now heads to the country’s Senate — was approved by a 131-117 vote. Six lawmakers abstained from voting.

Argentina, which is home to Pope Francis and has some of the strictest laws opposing abortion, has considered legalizing the practice in the past. In fact, in 2018, after the lower house approved a bill to legalize elective abortion, the Senate rejected the measure.

At the time, CBN News reported, some Argentinian doctors even joined the demonstrators. They carried signs reading: “I’m a doctor, not a murderer.”

Church leaders in 2018 held a “Mass for Life” demonstration the night before the Senate’s vote. Cardinal Mario Poli, archbishop of Buenos Aires, said, “It’s not about religious beliefs but about a humanitarian reason.”

“Caring for life,” he added, “is the first human right and the duty of the State.”

