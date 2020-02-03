'I Don't Want to Stop Fighting for my Christian Values': Swiss Airline Drops Christian Chocolate Supplier

Swiss Airlines will stop supplying their passengers with sweet treats made by the Christian chocolate manufacturer Läderach.

Läderach has supplied the airline with boxes of chocolate for over 10 years. The carrier dropped the maker of premium chocolates back in November and the candy will be phased out by April 2020, according to Life Site News.

Swiss magazine Beobachter reported that Swiss Airlines employs a significant number of homosexuals, which goes against Läderach's core beliefs.

The company has a long history of making luxury Swiss chocolate, but also advocates for pro-life rights and marriage between a man and woman.

CEO Johannes Läderach took over for his father, Jürg, in 2018. Jürg Läderach has been the president of the Swiss branch of Christianity for Today (cft). The organization campaigns for protection of life and education shaped by Christian values.

Jürg Läderach is treasurer for the anti-abortion March for Life association and Johannes also serves on the board for cft.

"I understand it if people value a woman's right to choose more than an unborn child's right to life. But I ask for understanding for my opinion," Johannes said. I'm allowed to have a different opinion."

There have been "acts of vandalism" reported at seven Läderach stores.

"I accept that my opinions provoke resistance. But it's not acceptable that employees have to live in fear. Business continued to grow in 2019, but we have customers who no longer buy from us. However, new customers came into the shop, who were sorry that a conflict was being played out on the back of the employees," Johannes said.

Despite the negative publicity, Läderach said that he's not going to change his views or turn his back on Christian organizations.

"I don't want to stop fighting for my Christian values just because we're having success as a company," he said. "Ultimately what counts is not how much profit we make but whether we stand by our convictions."

The recent move by Swiss Airlines has provoked many to comment on social media.

Catholic State Advocate tweeted, "Have you heard of this fabulous chocolate company....dropped by @FlySWISS for their prolife views. You know what to do people...buy #Laderach."

Have you heard of this fabulous chocolate company....dropped by @FlySWISS for their prolife views. You know what to do people..buy #Laderach https://t.co/MYFlNXtJrI — Catholic State Advocate (@LaCatholicState) February 1, 2020

Obianuju Ekeocha posted her support for the pro-life chocolatier.

"Swiss Air Lines drops chocolate supplier over the owner's affiliation with pro-life Christian group. Shame on you @FlySWISS."

Swiss Air Lines drops chocolate supplier over the owner’s affiliation with pro-life Christian group. Now the question is, how can I get my hands on some Läderach chocolate Shame on you @FlySWISS for your anti-Christian bigotry. https://t.co/BGzY8CcgHt — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 1, 2020

Marcella Covello tweeted, "Good bye @FlySWISS. I'm buying @Laderach_Swiss chocolat. Swiss air is phasing out the chocolatier Läderach because they sponsor life and family."

Good bye @FlySWISS. I’m buying @Laderach_Swiss chocolat. Swiss air is phasing out the chocolatier Läderach because they sponsor life and family. https://t.co/TsDCsouiSu — Marcella Covello (@marcellacovello) February 1, 2020

CBN News reached out to Swiss Airlines and Läderach for a comment, but did not hear back from either organization at the time of publication.