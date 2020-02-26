Philippine President Terminates Long-Standing US Defense Agreement

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a major security pact allowing US military activities in the Philippines.

Will this drastic move lead to the ending of 69 years of the alliance between the two countries?

A military drill is just one of 300 joint activities every year between the Philippines and the US

military under the VFA. The VFA provides the legal framework for US military activities including the entry and facilitation of US troops and assets in the Philippines.

Besides military training, the US forces have also provided significant humanitarian assistance in times of disasters and provided surveillance in combating ISIS-inspired terrorists.

But these and many more benefits will cease in six months because Duterte has ended the agreement.

Security analyst Dr. Rommel Banlaoi says President Duterte believes that it is about time the Philippines strengthen their own defenses and assert national sovereignty.

"The Philippine government feels that the United States because of our familiarity with the US is already interfering in our domestic affairs, including jurisdiction, custody, detention, compensation and even court proceedings," Banlaoi noted.

Since he came to power in 2016, Duterte was very vocal about his lack of faith in the United States and has argued that the presence of US forces makes the Philippines a potential target for aggression. On the contrary, many observers believe the move will benefit China which has claimed most of the West Philippine Sea and may threaten regional security.

Neighboring countries are concerned that the scrapping of the Visiting Forces Agreement will reduce US military presence which serves as a counterweight to the aggression of China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, members of the Philippine Senate are seeking the help of the Supreme Court to determine if the chamber's concurrence is needed for repealing the treaty.

They are concerned that the VFA termination might lead to the end of almost 7 decades of the alliance between the Philippines and the US.

The senators are hoping for a renegotiation of the agreement with provisions that are fairer and more protective of the country's national interests that will also address the criminal liability of US forces under Philippine law.

But for Duterte, totally abandoning the alliance is a strategy that he needs in dealing with China.

"We cannot match the military power of China," Banlaoi explained. " That is why the Philippine government is telling China and the whole world that military option is not an option. We pray that if we have some problems, I hope we can settle these problems peacefully, diplomatically, politically without resorting to the use of force."